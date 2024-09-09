Princess Kate's famous school run outfit would suit every mum out there

What on earth should one wear on the school run? Trying to get a child to class on time is a mammoth task in itself, but mothers often take a back seat with so much on their plates already, and all before 8.30am.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with the humble tracksuit or leggings and oversized sweatshirt combo ( Princess Diana made this cool in the 80s after all).

WATCH: Princess Charlotte Arrives For Her First Day At School

But, if you still want to look presentable with little effort, you need to look at the Princess of Wales for style inspiration. Back in 2022, Kate looked stunning alongside her husband, Prince William, while dropping her three children, Prince Geeorge, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis off at Lambrook School.

© Getty Kate and William with George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook

It was an exciting moment for the family, as they had recently relocated to Berkshire from London ahead of the big school change. Kate chose to wear a beautiful tan, polka dot dress by Rixo that unsurprisingly, went on to become a major sellout for the brand, costing around £250. Although this style is still available in other shades and may be above your budget, there are so many high street stores selling similar designs, from Marks & Spencer to ASOS.

© Getty Kate's dress was of the shirt variety and is so flattering

The frock was a shirt style, and this particular cut of dress is so very easy to throw on with little effort. The wide lapels give it a smart feel and the gentle, fit and flare cut is so flattering on all body shapes. We all know that polka dots are the perfect print to wear, even if certain other prints seem overwhelming. They are bold without being too pronounced and are also timeless; polka dots will never go out of style.

© Getty Polka dots never go out of style - and Kate is a big fan

The royal paired her dress with high heels, but simple trainers would make this look a casual yet fun style for the school gates.

HELLO! previously spoke to colour psychologist and director of design at Lick Colour, Tash Bradley, who explained why we all enjoy wearing the dotty print. "Someone who is wearing polka dots, they're wanting to portray a fun-ness, a sort of playfulness. When you think of polka dots you instantly soften."

She added: "When you go for polka dots it's very playful, it opens up conversation, it makes you give off a warm feel."