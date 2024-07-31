11 best jumpsuits to wear for every occasion

Jumpsuits have come along way since their origin in 1919. Starting as a bulky boiler suit, the one-piece has transitioned into an easy-to-wear staple that flatters all body types – and it's earned its place in every capsule wardrobe.

It's no surprise that the jumpsuit has stood the test of time. It's stylish, versatile, and gives you far more freedom to hit the dancefloor for the occasion in your diary.

Denim jumpsuits were a top trend last year, and this year we're seeing tons of wide-leg versions that will look just as stylish paired with heels as they would with white trainers for a laid-back look.

Whether you're hunting for a plain black jumpsuit to style with ballet flats for the office or a colourful jumpsuit to wear to a wedding, scroll on to shop the trending pieces that you'll buy now and wear forever.

How I chose the best jumpsuits

Versatility: The best part about a jumpsuit is how versatile they are, so whether you're wearing yours for work or with heels for a night out, I've picked out something suitable for every occasion.

Price: Fashion doesn't need to break the bank, so I've ensured I've included a good mix of jumpsuits at different price points, starting from as little as £25.

Style: Just like dresses, there are so many different styles of jumpsuits to choose from, and I've selected a variety of different designs including denim jumpsuits and wide-leg jumpsuits in black, white, green and more colours.

1/ 11 Halterneck Cut-Out Jumpsuit © Mango Mango's fuschia jumpsuit screams special occasions with its halterneck, open back, and cut-out design that nips the waist. I'd style it with a pair of gold heels and matching jewellery for evenings out, and it's one you'll want to reach for all year round.

2/ 11 Reiss Open-Back Wide-Leg Trousers Wide-leg jumpsuits are so versatile as they can be worn with heels, ballet flats or trainers, and Reiss' stylish white version is ticking all of the boxes. It has an open-back design that spans around the waist to cinch the silhouette, paired with pleats at the front to add length. Finished with a twill design and practical pockets, I could see this being worn with lilac heels for a pop of colour.



3/ 11 & Other Stories Wide Sleeveless Jumpsuit & Other Stories always nails it when it comes to day-to-night dressing, and this wide-leg jumpsuit can be worn in so many ways. Featuring a square neckline, wide shoulder straps and pleated detailing, I'd recommend teaming the one-piece with a waist belt to enhance the shape, or keep the silhouette relaxed and style with trainers and a crossbody bag.



4/ 11 Phase Eight Marta Jumpsuit © Phase Eight Phase Eight's bright red jumpsuit is designed to flatter with its elasticated leg, flowing wide leg and waist-defining belt. It has a cut-out detailing at the back for a showstopping finish, and it would look just as stunning paired with white block heels as it would with strappy sandals.



5/ 11 Nobody's Child Broderie Anglaise Tricia Jumpsuit © Nobody's Child Nothing says summer like broderie anglaise embroidery, and Nobody's Child's breezy white jumpsuit is perfect for daywear dressing. The one-piece has a corset-inspired waist that flares into a wide-leg cut, with shirred sides and adjustable spaghetti straps for comfort. Pair it with a pair of laid-back dad sandals for an effortless finish.



6/ 11 Reformation Melody Denim Jumpsuit © Reformation Denim jumpsuits were absolutely everywhere last year, and the trend isn't stopping any time soon. Reformation's figure-hugging version looks so chic with a black waist belt, and I love the fit-and-flare design teamed with black heels.

7/ 11 M&S Linen Blend Belted Utility Jumpsuit © M&S M&S's utility jumpsuit is one you'll buy now and wear forever. It has a breathable linen blend for a lightweight feel, and its collared neckline and short sleeves make it wearable for any occasion. Finished with a self-tie belt that cinches the waist for the most flattering shape, I'd opt for white trainers or slingback pumps to complete the look.



8/ 11 Karen Millen Linen Corset Back Jumpsuit © Karen Millen Karen Millen never disappoints when it comes to elegant occasion pieces, and this bright green one-piece is just gorgeous. Made from premium linen, the jumpsuit has a fitted bodice that transitions into a dramatic wide leg, and the cross back gives an incredible statement finish.



9/ 11 ASOS Halter Tie Back Pinstripe Jumpsuit © ASOS ASOS's pinstripe jumpsuit is the perfect mix of smart and glam, so it will be a favourite for after-work events and office occasions. The halterneck and wide leg pair perfectly with the open back, which is finished with a statement bow.

10/ 11 New Look Polka Dot Jumpsuit © New Look Looking for a printed jumpsuit that will easily transition from day to night? New Look's polka dot one-piece is the one. The cropped leg will elongate the legs when worn with heels, while the fitted bodice hugs the figure. Finished with a tie waist belt, it's one worth having in your summer wardrobe rotation.