Princess Kate looks radiant in heartfelt home video - this is the £35 denim dress she wears

On Monday evening, the Princess of Wales released a heartwarming video, which was shot at the Wales family's private Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, confirming that she has completed her treatment of preventative chemotherapy.

The mother-of-three appeared in the short yet intimate film, which was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account. The wholesome scenes showed Kate, 42, alongside her husband Prince William, and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, enjoying their private summer holiday, taking part in hiking and sitting down to a gorgeous picnic.

In one still, we can see the brunette royal looking stunning as she cuddles up to William, wearing a beautiful denim shirt dress. The relaxed, carefree style looked fabulous on the Princess, and she teamed it with her favourite Veja trainers.

The dress appears to be by online brand Roman, and is currently on sale for just £35. There are just four sizes left, so act fast if you wish to purchase.

Although the humble denim dress is seen to many as essentially a summer staple, it can easily be carried through to the autumn months, simply by adding a cosy knit on top, and layering with a jacket, too.

Kate chose a wonderful choice of words to accompany the video. She reflected: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

The royal noted that staying cancer-free is her focus, and she is: "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months."

She also signed off with an extra special message to anyone dealing with cancer. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."