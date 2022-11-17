Kate Middleton's 'mini' bag collection revealed - here's where to shop her three faves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is the queen of fashion. From high street threads to designer pieces, her wardrobe is brimming with coveted styles. We like the way she recognises and sports up-to-date fashion trends in her own unique way.

The 'mini' bag exploded onto the scene in 2019 and has stayed current ever since. Everything is getting smaller in the arm candy world - big bags that you can carry your kitchen sink in are out. The Duchess of Cambridge has honed in on this trend in a subtle way - and we are loving her smaller bag collection.

If you love the bags, too, you can hop her three fave styles from Strathberry, DeMellier and Aspinal of London!

Earlier this month, Kate stepped out in her toffee 'Nano Montreal' DeMellier bag during her visit to Scarborough, teaming her mini arm candy with a matching knitted skirt and a longline camel coat.

Her toffee-toned 'Montreal' bag costs £295 and boasts a modern, triangle shape, complete with a tubular rigid top handle.

The Nano Montreal, £295 / $395, DeMellier

It's a strikingly elegant design that would look lovely for work, as well as leisure. The mother-of-three has the small 'nano' version.

Kate debuted the DeMellier bag in May 2021

The first time the Princess of Wales was spotted with the DeMellier bag was ahead of the launch of her Hold Still photography book in May 2021. In a clip that showed the royal placing a book by a fountain at Kensington Palace, we got a first glimpse at her bold Eponine London red coat, Mappin & Webb diamond earrings, Ralph Lauren 'Celia' pumps and the tiny bag by DeMellier.

Kate has this small Aspinal London bag in two colours

On a visit to Leicester in 2018, Kate carried Aspinal's Midi Mayfair Bag. The shiny black croc print bag is versatile and luxurious, is made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp.

Midi Mayfair Bag, was £595, now £476/$625, Aspinal of London

Since then, Kate has re-purchased the small, compact bag in lilac. So cute!

Kate at Trooping the Colour with a Strathberry clutch

During her royal tour of Scotland, the mother-of-three carried a new navy Strathberry clutch, which she wore again in June 2022 for the Trooping the Colour event that marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The chic 'Multrees Chain Wallet' style from the royal-approved brand was a great choice - it is small, perfectly formed yet classic, and has a chain should she wish to wear it cross-body.

Multrees Chain Wallet, more colours, £275 /$355, Strathberry

