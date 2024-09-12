Meghan Markle's special mantra ahead of Prince Harry's 40th birthday revealed

Meghan Markle brought her signature charm to a recent outing in Summerland, California, where she was spotted leaving Godmothers, a new bookstore near her Montecito home.

During the recent outing, the Duchess of Sussex was dressed in her usual effortlessly chic style, wearing a large straw sun hat, a blue sweater, a gold Cartier Juste un Clou necklace, and Ray-Ban aviators. Meghan appeared relaxed and content as she browsed the shop, which is co-owned by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, ahead of its official opening.

But it was Meghan’s subtle accessory that caught the eye—a $310 leather matchbook keychain by British designer Anya Hindmarch. The keychain, embossed with the sweet message “Take What You Need,” features uplifting words such as hugs, love, patience, and a smile.

Recently, Meghan made another appearance at Godmothers for its opening weekend event, where she delivered a heartfelt speech. In her remarks, she thanked the bookstore's founders for creating a space that welcomes everyone. “It’s not just about the books,” Meghan said, “it’s about holding space for people to feel seen—whether in laughter, grief, or simply feeling less alone.” Her words echoed the deep sense of connection and empathy that has become a hallmark of Meghan’s public persona.

Meghan wasn’t the only notable figure present. Her close friend Oprah Winfrey also attended the bookstore’s opening, showing her continued support for the Duchess. Godmothers has quickly become a hub for the couple’s circle of influential friends, as Meghan and Prince Harry work to establish a community in their adopted home of Montecito.

Just a day before the bookstore’s grand opening, Meghan and Prince Harry attended a more intimate gathering at Godmother, for a friends and family event.

The shop’s “Our Local Authors” display proudly features Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare and Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench. Both books have resonated with readers around the world and reflect the couple’s desire to tell their own stories—on their own terms.

The bookstore itself has a special connection to Prince Harry. At his Spare book party in Beverly Hills earlier this year, Harry affectionately referred to Oprah, Victoria Jackson, and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh as his “fairy godmothers” for their support during the book’s creation. .

As Harry approaches his 40th birthday on September 15, celebrations are already underway in their new home. A close friend told HELLO! that the Duke of Sussex will mark his milestone with a private party in Montecito, surrounded by family and friends, including Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The couple is known for their low-key yet meaningful gatherings, and this occasion is expected to be no different. Following the birthday party, Harry and Meghan are planning a weekend getaway to the mountains with a small group of close friends, allowing the Duke to enjoy some much-needed downtime.

Harry’s 40th birthday comes at a time of great change and reflection. Now firmly settled in Montecito, he and Meghan have found a rhythm that works for them, balancing their professional commitments with family life.

The Duke’s work with the Archewell Foundation continues to be a significant focus, alongside his various charities and patronages. At the same time, his role as a father has become his most important job, and his days are often spent on bike rides, hikes with the family dogs—Guy, Mamma Mia, and Pula—and the school run.

An old friend of Harry’s recently told HELLO! that the Duke is finally living life on his own terms. “He has longer to work things out now. He and Meghan aren’t in any rush—they have the freedom to make decisions that reflect what they truly want.”