Princess Sofia of Sweden's £645 Meghan Markle-approved heels are a lesson in pregnancy elegance

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Congratulations are in order for Princess Sofia of Sweden, who last week revealed that she is pregnant with her fourth child.

Royal maternity dressing is always a hot topic in the fashion realm, so we were patiently waiting to see how the stylish Swede would be styling up her bump during her pregnancy, and suffice it to say she’s already set the bar for high-octane elegance.

Stepping out at an Opera performance to mark the opening of the National Assembly, Sofia - who is married to Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden stunned in a decadent red velvet wraparound midi dress from Finnish label Andiata.

She carried a tonal Aristographic Glittered Plexiglass Evening Clutch by Gucci, and finished off with a pair of Louboutin’s classic Kate 100 court heels in nude, with the brand’s signature red sole matching the colour palette of her dress.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia wore a pair of Kate 100's in nude

Currently retailing at £675, the timeless shoe by the luxury French label founded by Christian Louboutin in 1991 is an A-list classic. Bringing high levels of sophistication and understated glamour, the pumps are often the footwear choice for all occasions that call for a touch of elegance, from fashion weeks to formal events.

Another royal who is a major fan of the shoe is quiet luxury muse Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex owns at least three pairs of the exact same shoes, in black, patent red and a cool-girl-approved python print.

MORE: Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip announce they're expecting fourth baby after attending Princess Martha Louise's wedding

READ: Princess Sofia just upcycled her 'most stunning' gown ever

© Getty Meghan was first spotted wearing the shoe during NYFW in 2014

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip revealed their joyous news in a heartfelt Instagram post, shared on the Swedish royal family’s Instagram account.

Alongside an image of the couple, the caption read: "Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple’s fourth child."

"Princess Sofia is doing well, and the baby is expected in February 2025. During the autumn, no changes are expected to Princess Sofia’s official programme."