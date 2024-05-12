Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's sentimental nod to Archie and Lilibet on Mother's Day revealed
Meghan Markle’s sentimental nod to Archie and Lilibet on Mother’s Day revealed

The visit coincided with Mother's Day, adding an extra layer of sentiment to Meghan’s choice of attire

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, made a heartwarming choice for her outfit during a special reception in Lagos, Nigeria, by wearing the same vibrant yellow Carolina Herrera dress that she previously donned for her son Archie's first birthday in 2020. 

The meaningful gown which costs $3,990, which was tailor-made for Meghan while she was pregnant with Archie, also featured in her pregnancy announcement with her daughter, Lilibet.

The reception, held at the State Governor House on May 12, saw Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, engaging with key figures, including the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Nigeria's Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa OFR. 

Britain's Meghan (L), Duchess of Sussex, and Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex arrive at the State Governor House in Lagos on May 12

The visit coincided with Mother's Day, adding an extra layer of sentiment to Meghan’s choice of attire. Archie celebrated his fifth birthday just days before, on May 6, with the family marking the occasion privately before embarking on their trip.

Upon their arrival, Meghan was warmly gifted a shawl by the governor's wife, symbolizing the hospitality and cultural richness of their hosts. 

Meghan and Harry celebrate Archie's birthday

The discussions during the visit centered on significant issues such as mental health, the Invictus Games—an international sporting event founded by Prince Harry for wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel—and their overall impressions of Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu shared his insights from the visit, noting, "For Prince Harry, this trip to the country has been very interesting and informative. He has seen a lot and is still soaking in a great deal. 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (L), welcomes Britain's Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex

“One of the things we hope he will take away is the diversity and the extent of how vast our country is, and how we continue to ensure that we live together in peace and harmony." He also extended an invitation to the royal couple to return, underscoring the deep connections being forged.

During the meeting, there was also talk of bringing the Invictus Games to Nigeria to showcase the "true Nigerian competitiveness," a proposal that aligns with the country's spirited and resilient nature.

The visit holds particular significance for Meghan, following her recent discovery of her Nigerian heritage, which she uncovered through a genealogy test in 2022, revealing she is 43% Nigerian. This personal connection adds a profound depth to her engagement with the country and its people.

Meghan Markle in the same yellow dress

During their trip, the couple also visited the Lightway Academy in Abuja, where Meghan, addressing the GEANCO Foundation’s inaugural mental health summit, shared a touching message with the schoolchildren: "I see myself in all of you." Her words not only resonated with the young attendees but also highlighted her commitment to mental health advocacy and her embrace of her Nigerian roots.

Ending their journey in Lagos mirrored a historic visit by Prince Harry’s parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, who made an official state visit in 1990. 

Just as his parents did, Harry continues to champion important causes on the global stage, emphasizing the role of sports in healing and uniting people, particularly veterans and their families.

