Queen Mary dazzles in breathtaking statement dress and killer heels with a touching detail

Queen Mary of Denmark proved on Friday 21 June that she is fashion royalty too when she brought her chic signature style to an event at Vartov College in Copenhagen.

© Getty Queen Mary of Denmark spoke at Vartov College as she hosted the Maratonsang Event

The Danish Queen was present to host the annual Maratonsang event, a traditional gathering held on the solstice to commemorate the longest day of the year, where hundreds of people sing from early morning to late evening in the courtyard of the college.

Mary led several songs, and was greeted enthusiastically by attendees.

The mother-of-four wore an ankle-length orange dress with a white print of lilies, a flower symbolically associated with purity and rebirth. The dress is from the Australian brand Zimmerman, the Acadian High Neck Dress in linen, perfect for a hot summer's day.

© Getty The Queen is well-known for her style

She paired the chic ensemble with matching orange heels, the bestselling Maureen heeled mules from designer Malone Souliers.

Wearing her long hair in an elegant half-up half-down style, Queen Mary complemented the orange tones of her dress and shoes with matching statement earrings that had a large blue-green gem on each.

© Getty These statement earrings really bring the look together

Eagle-eyed fans will also notice the Australian-born Queen wore a touching secret tribute to her husband, King Frederik, as she wore his initial on a chain around her neck.

The royal couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May, having met at a pub in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics. The future king introduced himself as Fred, and in 2003 Mary said: "The first time that we met or shook hands, I did not know he was the crown prince of Denmark. It was perhaps half an hour or so later that someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

King Frederik and Queen Mary only became monarchs at the beginning of this year, when Queen Margrethe announced her intention to abdicate.

They share four beautiful children, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.