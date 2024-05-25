Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia stuns in vibrant fitted power suit and unroyal trainers
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Letizia is a vibrant vision in sensational fitted power suit

King Felipe's wife nailed dopamine dressing

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
13 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Letizia looked better than ever as she showed she is sartorially ready for summer in a stunning new look.

The Spanish royal, 51, attended the premiere of the documentary, Science By Women Of Africa, in Madrid on Thursday where she looked radiant in a single-breasted blazer in an indigo blue shade from El Corte Inglés. 

Queen Letizia walking in a new indigo blue suit© Getty
Queen Letizia wore a new indigo blue suit

King Felipe's wife wore the matching wide-leg trousers which nipped her silhouette in at the waist. She added a touch of glamour to her suit moment in the form of a white lace-adorned satin camisole which was feminine and elegant.

Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega stood beside in Letizia who stunned in blue© Getty
Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega stood beside in Letizia who stunned in blue

To accessorise her look, Letizia opted for a white crossbody bag from Caroline Herrera to tie in with her white cami. The Queen also rocked a pair of casual white trainers, the 'Geo Court III Trainers in Bright White' style from Vivobarefoot. 

Queen Letizia rocking white accessories and blue suit© Getty
Queen Letizia rocked white accessories

The royal has been wearing trainers in place of her stylish heels of late as she has reportedly been suffering with a foot ailment. The Spanish outlet El Mundo previously reported that the royal has chronic metatarsalgia - pain in the ball of the foot - in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes.

As ever, Letizia's hair and makeup were pristine. Her chic bob was styled straight, while her makeup look featured a glossy lip and shimmery eyes.

An important documentary

The documentary Letizia was seen celebrating tells the experience of African scientists who have gone through the program 'Science by Women' which promotes the leadership of African women in scientific research and technology and boosts the capacity of research centers in the country itself.

Queen Letizia of Spain in blue suit and Elma Saiz Delgado walking© Getty
Queen Letizia and Elma Saiz Delgado were in attendance

The Queen was accompanied by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, by the president of the Women for Africa Foundation, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, and the director of the Women for Africa Foundation, Teresa Langle de Paz.

Letizia's recent outing in tweed

The mother-of-two was seen switching up her look with a pair of bright white cigarette trousers with a rainbow-hued tweed jacket from Mirto which was styled buttoned up and paired with her go-to white kicks.

Queen Letizia wearing a tweed jacket© Getty
The Spanish royal styled her jacket with pleated, straight-fit trousers

The royal stepped out for The Queen’s Cup final between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad de Fútbol, SAD just days before she celebrated her wedding anniversary with King Felipe on 22 May.

Queen Letizia wearing a tweed jacket© Getty
The Queen of Spain wore a tweed jacket for the occasion

The then-Prince of Asturias married his journalist fiancée in 2004 in the Almudena Cathedral at the Royal Palace of Madrid in a stunning ceremony followed by a banquet at the Royal Palace.

An Elle Woods-worthy look

Queen Letizia of Spain wears Mango to attend the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day commemoration event at Auditorio-Palacio de Congresos Príncipe Felipe© Shutterstock
Queen Letizia looked like Elle Woods in the pink cropped jacket

DISCOVER: King Felipe and Queen Letizia's sweetest PDA moments as they celebrate anniversary

The royal similarly rocked tweed when she attended the Red Cross World Day Commemoration at the Principe Felipe auditorium on 14 May. She looked splendid in white culottes and the hot pink 'Siena' cardigan from high street brand Mango.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more