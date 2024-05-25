Queen Letizia is a vibrant vision in sensational fitted power suit

Queen Letizia looked better than ever as she showed she is sartorially ready for summer in a stunning new look.

The Spanish royal, 51, attended the premiere of the documentary, Science By Women Of Africa, in Madrid on Thursday where she looked radiant in a single-breasted blazer in an indigo blue shade from El Corte Inglés.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore a new indigo blue suit

King Felipe's wife wore the matching wide-leg trousers which nipped her silhouette in at the waist. She added a touch of glamour to her suit moment in the form of a white lace-adorned satin camisole which was feminine and elegant.

© Getty Maria Teresa Fernandez de la Vega stood beside in Letizia who stunned in blue

To accessorise her look, Letizia opted for a white crossbody bag from Caroline Herrera to tie in with her white cami. The Queen also rocked a pair of casual white trainers, the 'Geo Court III Trainers in Bright White' style from Vivobarefoot.

© Getty Queen Letizia rocked white accessories

The royal has been wearing trainers in place of her stylish heels of late as she has reportedly been suffering with a foot ailment. The Spanish outlet El Mundo previously reported that the royal has chronic metatarsalgia - pain in the ball of the foot - in both of her feet, as well as Morton's neuroma in her right foot, which involves a thickening of the tissue around one of the nerves leading to the toes.

As ever, Letizia's hair and makeup were pristine. Her chic bob was styled straight, while her makeup look featured a glossy lip and shimmery eyes.

An important documentary

The documentary Letizia was seen celebrating tells the experience of African scientists who have gone through the program 'Science by Women' which promotes the leadership of African women in scientific research and technology and boosts the capacity of research centers in the country itself.

© Getty Queen Letizia and Elma Saiz Delgado were in attendance

The Queen was accompanied by the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, Elma Saiz, by the president of the Women for Africa Foundation, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, and the director of the Women for Africa Foundation, Teresa Langle de Paz.

Letizia's recent outing in tweed

The mother-of-two was seen switching up her look with a pair of bright white cigarette trousers with a rainbow-hued tweed jacket from Mirto which was styled buttoned up and paired with her go-to white kicks.

© Getty The Spanish royal styled her jacket with pleated, straight-fit trousers

The royal stepped out for The Queen’s Cup final between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad de Fútbol, SAD just days before she celebrated her wedding anniversary with King Felipe on 22 May.

© Getty The Queen of Spain wore a tweed jacket for the occasion

The then-Prince of Asturias married his journalist fiancée in 2004 in the Almudena Cathedral at the Royal Palace of Madrid in a stunning ceremony followed by a banquet at the Royal Palace.

An Elle Woods-worthy look

© Shutterstock Queen Letizia looked like Elle Woods in the pink cropped jacket

The royal similarly rocked tweed when she attended the Red Cross World Day Commemoration at the Principe Felipe auditorium on 14 May. She looked splendid in white culottes and the hot pink 'Siena' cardigan from high street brand Mango.