Queen Letizia is pristine in bridal white skinny trousers and floatiest blouse

The Queen of Spain looked so regal and elegant in a look royal followers may not have expected.

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia, 51, was seen presiding over the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Residencia de Estudiantes in Madrid where she showed that bridal white can be a perfect daytime colour.

Though followers of the royal will be familiar with her power suit looks for a daytime engagement, Letizia showed her more classically feminine side with this beautiful broderie anglaise blouse. © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain visited a traditional Students Residence The 'White Lace Trimmed Linen Blouse' from Uterque featured ruffle detailing on the shoulders and down the front, as well as puffed three-quarter-length sleeves. We loved the elasticated waistline which cinched in the look.

King Felipe's wife often favours a fitted trouser, but it made a refreshing change to see her in white skinnies. © Getty Jose Manuel Alvares and Queen Letizia posed before the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Residencia de Estudiantes

Ever the queen of understatement, Letizia wore her brunette bob sleek and straight and opted for a pink-toned eyeshadow look to complement her glossy lips. © Getty Queen Letizia wore a sleek bob

The former journalist chose this chic look for an important meeting. The Board of Trustees of the Student Residence is the highest governing body of this institution and thus one of the most important cultural centres in Spain. © Getty Queen Letizia chaired the meeting in style The residence was created as a hub for Spain's bright young thinkers and provides accommodation for students similar to classic colleges at Cambridge or Oxford.

© Getty King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the annual meeting with members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation On Thursday, the Queen was seen with her husband rocking a more autumnal colour palette. The royal couple attended the annual meeting with members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the El Pardo Palace where Letizia wowed in a red tweed check jacket and black cigarette trousers.

© Getty Queen Letizia presided over the awards ceremony of the 16th Euros from your Paycheck contest in a lilac suit A more typical spring-ready look was the Queen's gorgeous lavender suit. Letizia re-wore the Crepe Blazer in Lilac from Bleis Madrid with the matching trousers for a perfect pastel aesthetic. She styled the single-breasted ensemble with a cream camisole and the Geo Court III Trainers in Bright White from Vivobarefoot.