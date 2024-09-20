Princess Diana went to fashion week and ruled the FROW in unearthed photos

The royal family are known for being quiet fashion icons. They always dress respectfully, yet most of their clothes put fashion houses on the map. However, senior members of the royal family don't tend to sit in the front row of a runway show. Of course, there have been some exceptions (we'll get to that later) but it's not a regular occurrence.

Princess Diana attended London fashion week back in the day and looked iconic doing so.

Although Diana was a fashion icon to so many with astounding influence, she never saw herself that way. In an interview with ITN, she once said: "Fashion isn't my 'big thing' at all. Obviously if I'm helping the fashion industry and the British side of things, well that's marvellous. But I never try to do that". So refreshing!

Diana sat FROW a few times, most notably in 1995 when the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry observed the Casely Hayford show, rocking a stunning, monochromatic black outfit.We adore the wide lapels on her blazer and trademark gold hoop earrings. Divine!

© Alamay A mere year before, the blonde royal was also seen at the opening of LFW that year, also wearing black, but this time, a structured, sleeveless dress with a V-neckline. She wore classic kitten heels and carried a chic clutch bag.

Royals on the runway

© WPA Pool Queen Elizabeth II Arguably the most famous appearance on the Front Row was the late Queen Elizabeth II back in 2018. The mother-of-four sat next to Vogue mogul Anna Wintour and went on to present emerging designer Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Her Majesty turned heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by her dressmaker Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals.



© Getty Princess Eugenie Earlier this year, Princess Eugenie headed to Dior's Paris Fashion Week menswear show, looking super chic in a slim-line black pencil dress.

Dior has always been a loved label by the royal family including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Diana and Princess Margaret, so this was a fitting appearance.





© Mike Marsland Lady Amelia Windsor Lady Amelia Windsor attended the Bora Aksu show during London Fashion Week in this year, looking pretty in pink.

