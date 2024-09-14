Lady Amelia Spencer twins with Lady Eliza Spencer in epic fitted leather

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer twins with Lady Eliza Spencer in fitted leather
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer pose in leather jackets© Getty

Princess Diana's nieces attended an exclusive London Fashion Week event

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It's official! London Fashion Week is back with a bang signalling all of the city's best dressed to head out in their finery.

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer, 32, looked stunning in co-ordinated looks at a cocktail party at Tod's Old Bond Street flagship boutique to celebrate the Rahul Mishra x Tod's collaboration.

Lady Amelia Spencer attends an exclusive cocktail at the Tod's Old Bond Street flagship boutique during London Fashion Week to celebrate the Rahul Mishra x Tod's collaboration, on September 13, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Lady Amelia Spencer looked epic in all black

Lady Amelia looked so chic in a black leather single-breasted blazer with a black roll-neck fitted jumper. She added a pair of black cigarette trousers and elevated her outfit with a velvet floral embroidered bag and matching loafers from Tod's new line.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer also made a glamorous appearance © Dave Benett
Amelia and Eliza Spencer also made a glamorous appearance

Meanwhile, Lady Eliza looked sophisticated in a petrol blue leather trench coat teamed with a gold Tod's embellished bag and matching loafers.

Lady Eliza Spencer attends an exclusive cocktail at the Tod's Old Bond Street flagship boutique during London Fashion Week to celebrate the Rahul Mishra x Todâs collaboration, on September 13, 2024 in London, England© Getty
Lady Eliza Spencer wore a petrol blue jacket

Both of Earl Charles Spencer's daughters wore slicked ponytails and dazzling earrings to round off their looks, as well as a smokey winged eyeliner.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman attend an exclusive cocktail at the TOD's© Dave Benett
Ashley Park and Paul Forman attended the exclusive cocktail at the TOD's

Also in attendance at the exclusive event attended by HELLO!, were Emily in Paris stars Paul Forman and Ashley Park who rocked an all-black ensemble with a gold Tod's bag.

The Spencer twins' LFW looks

The Tod's event wasn't the first London Fashion Week event on the Spencer twins' schedule as Prince William's cousins attended the Paul Costelloe show earlier on Friday.

Hon Delphi Primrose, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer pose at fashion show© Getty
Hon Delphi Primrose, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Paul Costelloe show

Lady Amelia was pristine in a tweed mini skirt with a matching fitted peplum blazer and printed shirt. To accessorise her look, the model wore sheer tights and studded Chelsea boots.

Meanwhile, Lady Eliza looked like a modern bride in a white mini skirt covered in fabric roses with a fitted white blazer featuring a Mandarin collar and metallic stilettos.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer were joined by the Hon Delphi Primrose at the Paul Costelloe show© Shane Anthony Sinclair
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer were joined by the Hon Delphi Primrose

Once again, Prince Harry's cousins, who posed alongside Lady Delphi Primrose, wore slicked updos and immaculate clean-girl makeup looks.

A summer of Spencer style

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Getty
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer wore suits to Wimbledon

Victoria Aitken's daughters wore beautiful looks throughout the summer, both on their private holidays and at glamorous events.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attended Royal Ascot in style© Dave Benett
Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attended Royal Ascot in style

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in halterneck gown on romantic sun-soaked trip 

They looked splendid on day two of Wimbledon in complementary suits and oversized sunnies, while their Royal Ascot looks featuring hats and belted waistlines were unmatched.

