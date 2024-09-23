Pippa Middleton's stylish aviator jacket is the ideal autumn coat

The Princess of Wales sister, Pippa Middleton, is one of the most classically chic women out there and is providing us with all the coat inspiration right now, especially since the weather is getting colder.

With that in mind, it's finally coat season, officially! Summer lovers are in mourning, and people that love all things cosy are rejoicing. Choosing a winter coat though, can be quite the daunting task. Do you go for a bold pop of colour to make a statement? Perhaps a parker, given that all things 90s are back, thanks to Oasis, or what about a more formal, double-breasted style? And of course, there's the ultra warm, teddy bear coat, a la Kim Kardashian in her MaxMara era. The list is endless.

WATCH: Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton define #sistergoals

One style that never goes out of style is the humble aviator jacket. Originally designed for pilots, they are a cross between a leather jacket and a cosy hybrid. They are typically made from leather with sheepskin detailing around the collar. They also boast various zips and belts and instantly elevate your outfit with a laid-back, cool gal vibe.

© Getty Pippa wearing an uber chic aviator jacket in 2012

Mother-of-three Pippa wore a stunning black style back in 2012. The former author looked incredible, teaming the cosy number with skinny jeans, Hollywood-style shades and a stylish bowling bag as she was snapped doing errands almost twelve years ago.

We love this look and it shows how jackets like these really do stand the test of time, being that the same style is still very much in vogue over a decade later.

AllSaints Billie Leather Oversized Biker Jacket £399 at AllSaints

There are some really incredible aviator jackets available right now, and if you look after them, you can carry them through to each season. If you have a larger budget, All Saints has a wonderful leather version, known as the 'Billie' which has an incredible shape, made in their famous, buttery soft leather.

New Look Black Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket £69.99 at New Look

Also, there are some faux leather options that look really expensive, without the wincing price tag. I love this gorgeous, faux-fur trimmed number from New Look that looks oversized and boxy, perfect for layering.

Warehouse Wool Lined Shearling Biker Jacket £81.75 at Warehouse

If black isn't your colour, why not opt for a chocolate-toned brown? This wool-lined style from Warehouse looks like it could be from Burberry and would look incredible over a jumper dress, with sleek ankle boots. Give it a go!