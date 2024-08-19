Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton's flirty polka dot wrap dress is ideal for the UK's hot weather
Pippa Middleton Arrives For The Wedding Of Katie Percy To Patrick Valentine At St Michael'S Church In Alnwick, Northumberland.© Getty

Pippa Middleton's polka dot wrap dress is ideal for the UK's hot weather

The Princess of Wales' sister looked incredible in a wrap dress in 2019

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We've been loving this heatwave! The UK is currently experiencing some much-deserved sunshine and we are enjoying how bright everything is. However, it can be hard to know exactly what to wear to look stylish and keep cool at the same time.

Well, if you need some summer designing inspiration, the Princess of Wales' sister Pippa Middleton is one to watch. We may not have seen Princess Charlotte's auntie since the Wimbledon Men's final back in July, but that doesn't mean we can't take a look through the archives for inspiration, and one dress you could absolutely wear today is the yellow, floral wrap dress the mother-of-three sported in 2019 at Wimbledon.

WATCH: Kate And Pippa's Sweetest Sisterly Moments

Pippa was seen hand-in-hand with her husband, James Matthews, at the Men's semi-finals that year, sporting a dazzling wrap dress.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend day 11, the Mens semi-finals at the Wimbledon 2019 Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2019 in London, England.© Getty
Pippa's Ganni wrap dress is so on-point for summer dressing

Her frock was airy, cool, and had a lovely, gentle flirty hem. Ideal to throw on in a heatwave if you want to cover up, wear something light and airy but still look chic. Pippa's dress was by cool-gal brand Ganni and it had a daringly high side split, V-neck, narrow waist belt and cropped sleeves. As always, she accessorised to perfection, adding a small white beaded shoulder bag with floral motif and strappy wedge heels. Sublime.

Pippa the style icon

Many would say that the gorgeous Pippa is a style icon in her own right.

Pippa Middleton in a turquoise suit and James Matthews in a tan suit© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Pippa has always had a incredible wardrobe

The world may buy into the 'Kate Effect' after Prince William's wife wears something, but her sister isn't far behind, causing sellouts all of her own.

At Wimbledon a few weeks ago, she even rewore one of her favourite dresses, as she took to the royal box to support her sister at the Men's finals.

Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court© Karwai Tang
Pippa Middleton court-side of Centre Court last month

Pippa's dress featured florals, ruffles, and a fabulous waist-defining bow. It was by royally-loved brand Beulah London and we just knew we had seen it somewhere before.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte of Wales court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty
Pippa and Princess Charlotte both wore frilled dresses and pink sunglasses at Wimbledon this year

 It was the very same number she wore to her little brother, James' wedding to Alizée Thevenet in 2021. Her past-season style was known as the 'Peony Teaberry Floral Midi Dress' and no doubt brings back wonderful memories.

