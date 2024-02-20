11 best trench coats to wear, whatever the weather

As classic fashion items go, the trench coat must be up there as one of the most timeless. It's the ultimate wear in any weather jacket, and spans all sorts of occasions from smart to street style and with spring fashion firmly on the horizon, now's the time to add one to your wardrobe rotation.

It's a royal go-to too, with Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and even Queen Camilla, who have all banked more than a few incredible trench coat fashion moments. And during the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, trench coats came in all shapes, sizes and materials, from the standard beige to leather trench coats, cropped trench coats and denim trench coats, to name a few.

Trust me when I say high street's best trench coats for women are going to be your BFF every season, acting as the cover-up of the moment, whatever you're doing. Here at HELLO!, the team love them so much that they tracked down the trending New Look trench and Michelle Keegan's favourite too.

How I chose the best trench coats to shop

Design: Traditionally, trench coats are made from heavy-duty, waterproof material but as needs and trends change, they're now made in a range of fabrics and I've only listed coats that look, in essence, like a trench coat. They might not all be waterproof, but stylish they are.

Colour: Yep, there's the traditional beige/neutral colourways but don't dismiss other shades, like blue, green, red and pink. You'll find a variety below.

Style: If you thought a trench coat was only double-breasted, think again. The high street is full of trench coats, both double and single, and I've included both styles to suit your preference.

Price: Designer trench coats can retail for upwards of £3,000 - to include all budgets, you'll find a range of price points in this selection so you can spend a little or spend a lot.

Royals wearing trench coats

The royals love a trench coat - and I mean love. Princess Kate's preferred style is a Burberry trench, which instantly adds an elegant finish to any look.

Meghan Markle, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla wearing trench coats

Meghan Markle's also a Burberry fan (particularly a silk trench coat) and Queen Camilla's £630 Bristol trench by Camilla and Marc has been spotted on the royal on numerous outings.

How to style a trench coat, now

It's the best jacket for throwing on over jeans, dresses, workwear, partywear, loungewear… you name it, a trench goes. Don't worry if you're not so keen on a traditional trench coat in camel – they look equally as cool in black, navy and pink too while leather and denim finishes are having a moment.

Spring is the perfect time to sport a trench

Not sure whether to go single breasted or double? In theory, a single breasted trench coat has a more slim, modern and streamlined look while a double breasted trench is a classic fit that suits all figures, and has a more formal look. Right now, wearing a trench coat in a more casual setting, topped off with a baseball cap, is what's all over Insta.