11 best trench coats to wear, whatever the weather

As classic fashion items go, the trench coat must be up there as one of the most timeless. It's the ultimate wear in any weather jacket, and spans all sorts of occasions from smart to street style and with spring fashion firmly on the horizon, now's the time to add one to your wardrobe rotation.
It's a royal go-to too, with Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and even Queen Camilla, who have all banked more than a few incredible trench coat fashion moments. And during the recent Copenhagen Fashion Week, trench coats came in all shapes, sizes and materials, from the standard beige to leather trench coats, cropped trench coats and denim trench coats, to name a few.
Trust me when I say high street's best trench coats for women are going to be your BFF every season, acting as the cover-up of the moment, whatever you're doing. Here at HELLO!, the team love them so much that they tracked down the trending New Look trench and Michelle Keegan's favourite too.
How I chose the best trench coats to shop
Design: Traditionally, trench coats are made from heavy-duty, waterproof material but as needs and trends change, they're now made in a range of fabrics and I've only listed coats that look, in essence, like a trench coat. They might not all be waterproof, but stylish they are.
Colour: Yep, there's the traditional beige/neutral colourways but don't dismiss other shades, like blue, green, red and pink. You'll find a variety below.
Style: If you thought a trench coat was only double-breasted, think again. The high street is full of trench coats, both double and single, and I've included both styles to suit your preference.
Price: Designer trench coats can retail for upwards of £3,000 - to include all budgets, you'll find a range of price points in this selection so you can spend a little or spend a lot.
New Look Trench Coat
Best high street trench coat
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Beige, khaki, black and olive
Editor's note: "New Look's trench coats can't be beaten on price or style, and this classic belted style is a surefire winner. Coming in under £50, it has all the markings of a timeless piece - the belt, the double-breasted fastening and the stormflaps."
Marks & Spencer Black Trench Coat
Best black trench coat
Sizes: 6-24
Colours: Black and beige
Editor's note: "Trust M&S to produce this absolute classic trench coat, in black, a much punchier shade than camel. Featuring a double-breasted front and double lining, it's a great one to buy and repeat wear throughout the seasons."
Burberry Trench Coat
Best designer trench coat
Sizes: 4-16
Colours: Beige, neutral
Editor's note: "If you're looking for the trench coat of the royals, there's only one label to go for - Burberry, the creators of the original fashion trench and the luxe label loved by Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more."
ASOS Cropped Trench Coat
Best cropped trench coat
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Stone, beige, charcoal and black
Editor's note: "If a shorter, springier trench coat is your bag, we love ASOS' cropped trench coat for pairing with high-waisted jeans. Everyone on socials is wearing one, and I'm going to have to give this one a go."
Karen Millen Leather Trench Coat
Best leather trench coat
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Black and mulberry
Editor's note: "Adding something into the mix is this Karen Millen leather trench coat, in black. It has all the same design points as a traditional heavy-duty trench, but created with 100% leather, with belt, double-breast and stormflaps."
Mango Trench Coat
Best beige trench coat
Sizes: XXS-4XL
Colours: Stone, beige, charcoal and black
Editor's note: "You can't beat Mango's double-breasted trench coat. Available in a variety of sizes, it's created from cotton fabric with flap detailing and a tie waist. I love that it's a classic fit."
Anthropologie Denim Trench Coat
Best denim trench coat
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Denim blue
Editor's note: "This is the denim jacket 2.0. I'm absolutely in love with this denim trench from Anthropologie, all the trimmings of a traditional trench but in denim."
John Lewis Khaki Trench Coat
Best khaki trench coat
Sizes: XS-XL
Colours: Khaki green and stone
Editor's note: "I love the khaki green of this John Lewis trench coat, for something non-beige but muted. The relaxed shape gives a contemporary feel."
River Island Wool Trench Coat
Best wool trench coat
Sizes: 6-18
Colours: Grey
Editor's note: "With unpredictable UK weather, a wool trench coat is a cosier alternative to the classic cotton-blend. Switch your peacoat for a trench design, it's a cooler look if you ask me."
Boohoo Hooded Trench Coat
Best hooded trench coat
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Stone
Editor's note: "This Boohoo trench has an additional hood, which I absolutely love for bridging casualwear with a smarter shape. Would look equally as stylish with joggers and a sweatshirt as it would wide leg trousers."
Jigsaw Trench Coat
Best navy trench coat
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Navy and beige
Editor's note: "I absolutely adore the navy hue of Jigsaw's trench coat. It's a softer alternative to black, and has a slouchy shape that adds to the cool aesthetic."
Royals wearing trench coats
The royals love a trench coat - and I mean love. Princess Kate's preferred style is a Burberry trench, which instantly adds an elegant finish to any look.
Meghan Markle's also a Burberry fan (particularly a silk trench coat) and Queen Camilla's £630 Bristol trench by Camilla and Marc has been spotted on the royal on numerous outings.
How to style a trench coat, now
It's the best jacket for throwing on over jeans, dresses, workwear, partywear, loungewear… you name it, a trench goes. Don't worry if you're not so keen on a traditional trench coat in camel – they look equally as cool in black, navy and pink too while leather and denim finishes are having a moment.
Not sure whether to go single breasted or double? In theory, a single breasted trench coat has a more slim, modern and streamlined look while a double breasted trench is a classic fit that suits all figures, and has a more formal look. Right now, wearing a trench coat in a more casual setting, topped off with a baseball cap, is what's all over Insta.