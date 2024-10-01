Princess Anne gives us autumnal vibes in tartan dress and leather boots

The Princess Royal is ready for the new season as she rocked a tartan dress and leather knee-high boots at her latest outing.

It was an apt look for her visit to The SIL Group's Fibre Processing Mill at Ladywell Mills in Bradford, West Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Anne, 74, teamed the checked knee-length ensemble under a navy pea coat with matching gloves and a patent leather bag.

She added a pop of colour with a red and white satin scarf, tucked elegantly into her high-necked dress, with her hair up in its signature bouffant style.

Anne, who visited the mill in her role as President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, was given a tour of the facilities and learned about the intricate processes involved in refining cashmere and mohair.

Specialising in sourcing natural fibres from origin markets worldwide, The SIL Group provides premium materials like cashmere and mohair to a broad spectrum of clients including high-end fashion houses to bespoke tailors.

Founded by Raymond Seal in 1970 from the family dining room, The SIL Group remains a family business and is now managed by sons Andrew and Jeremy. A third generation is now involved across the business ensuring continuity and a genuine passion for textiles.

Andrew Seal said of Anne's visit: "We are deeply honoured by the royal visit today, which is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our team across all our businesses. While we are proud of our heritage, we are also committed to shaping the future of textiles, and today’s visit reflects the confidence in that vision."

Nigel Lugg, Chairman of UKFT, added: "We're excited to introduce The Princess Royal to Ladywell Mills in the heart of Yorkshire's textile industry and to showcase the wider group, which has links to much of the UK's luxury textile sector. Most people don't get to see what goes into creating luxury fabrics at a fibre level – it is inspiring to see the remarkable skill and expertise required in every step of the process."

Anne has been president of UKFT for more than 35 years and has visited businesses across the UK, including G.H.Hurt & Son in Nottingham, which has made baby blankets for royal babies through the decades.

The Princess also joined a Food Technology Class at Bingley Grammar School and visited Viking Arms Weapons Distributor at New York Mill in Yorkshire on Tuesday.