Duchess Sophie is a fashion darling in £4.4k Valentino dress and kitten heels

The Duchess of Edinburgh was elegance personified as she paid students at Wells Cathedral Music School a surprise visit last week.

Sophie, 59, attended the specialist music school's performance by the Drakensberg Boys Choir, which was featured on BBC Look West on Wednesday 25 September.

In a photograph shared to Wells Music School's official Instagram page, the Duchess was seen standing with members of the choir. The wife of Prince Edward looked divine in a striking red collared dress adorned with a trio of gilded button embellishments along the front and a floaty midi skirt.

The royal's bold and beautiful gown is the 'Button-Embellished Wool and Silk-Blend Crepe Midi Dress' from Valentino Garavani.

The £4,400 piece effortlessly hugged the royal's feminine silhouette. She paired it with her beloved ballet pink 'Rosalia 65' kitten heels from Jimmy Choo, along with a Sophie Habsburg clutch handbag.

The mother-of-two swept her golden blonde hair into a neat updo, and appeared to accessorise with elegant drop earrings and a delicate silver bangle.

"What a spectacular evening with the world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir filling the Cathedral with their breathtaking harmonies," penned the Wells Cathedral School on Instagram. "We were honoured to welcome HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, who joined a captivated audience for this unforgettable performance."

Duchess Sophie's romantic red fashion moments © Getty Images On the eve of Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, Sophie stunned in this beautiful red gown. It's not the first time the royal has looked ravishing in red.

© Max Mumby Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walks across the iconic Abbey Road Zebra Crossing in a berry red dress

In April this year, Sophie stepped out at Abbey Road Studios in London wearing the most fabulous rouge dress from royally-loved brand, Beulah London.

The glamorous ankle-length gown featured long, ruffled sleeves and a slit to the knee, with Sophie wearing beige heels and carrying a gold clutch, keeping her heels, bag and makeup neutral to let her dress make a statement. © Max Mumby The royal looked ravishing in red

In 2022, the Duchess wore one of her most memorable royal tour looks as she radiated beauty in a vibrant strawberry-hued shirt dress during a reception to meet Philip Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia. © Getty Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in St Lucia wearing a bright red dress The royal wore the fluid, button-down dress with cream open-toe heels, clutching a raffia handbag.