Princess Anne was seen at a reception with members of the Royal Regina Rifles regiment to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday looking her usual elegant self.
The Princess Royal, 73, was seen wearing a navy cropped jacket which was buttoned asymmetrically.
Her navy ensemble
The wrap-style piece was teamed with a swishy floral skirt - a spring staple. Her jacket sat over the top of the waistline of her skirt to cut an elegant silhouette and the knee-grazing garment added a touch of lightness.
Classic accessories
To accessorise her look, the Princess opted for a pair of navy gloves and a navy handbag, as well as a pair of navy leather shoes with silver hardware and a block heel. She also wore sheer flesh-hued tights.
Her jewels
To amplify her look, Zara Tindall's mother wore a triple string of pearls for a classically regal touch and matching earrings. Anne also pinned a gold ribbon brooch to her jacket. The brooch was studded with diamonds and has taken pride of place in her jewellery box since 1969.
According to The Court Jeweller, The Princess Royal previously wore the brooch during a trip to Washington D.C. in 2014 to open an exhibition on the Magna Carta and when she met Colonel Frank Borman, the American astronaut who served as commander of the Apollo 8 mission.
An accessory royal fans didn't see coming
The final addition to the look that no royal fan could have expected was her polarised wraparound sunglasses that wouldn't have been out of place on the ski slopes or while out mountain biking. King Charles' sister usually wears a more muted Adidas pair with white arms.
A day to remember
The Princess marked the occasion by inspecting the troops as she arrived to unveil a statue of a Second World War Canadian Royal Regina Rifleman in Bretteville-l'Orgueilleuse, Normandy.
Meeting veterans
After having given a speech, Peter Phillips' mother met with a host of British veterans to commemorate the 80th anniversary before attending a Royal British Legion service of commemoration at the Bayeux War Cemetery where she laid a wreath.
Heading out
Princess Anne led the way in style as she walked in a procession after a thanksgiving service to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A chilly evening
Later that evening, Prince William's aunt was spotted in an icy-white double-breasted coat as she met the President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
She shook hands with Cadet Corporal Grace Maddison as she arrived for the Commonwealth War Grave Commission's Great Vigil. Anne also wore a printed red scarf for extra warmth.
The Princess in uniform
On Thursday, Anne was seen back in London as she took part in the annual Founder's Day Parade at Royal Hospital Chelsea. The royal wore military uniform as she saluted Chelsea Pensioners.
