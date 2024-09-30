Princess Anne's new jacket is straight from Princess Kate's wardrobe

Princess Anne gave us all a lesson in summer dressing this year, wearing breezy linen and ditzy floral prints, but her latest engagement proved the Princess Royal is an autumn girl, through and through.

Attending the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Spinal Injuries Association, Princess Anne wore a stylish tweed blazer and skirt combo, with the pattern remarkably similar to the autumn-ready jacket Princess Kate wore on a recent visit to church – we wonder if they've been consulting one another on style?

Never one to slack on the accessories front, Princess Anne pinned an intricate gold brooch to her lapel and added gold drop earrings. She also carried a timeless black leather bag and added a slick of red lipstick for a formal touch.

Her tweed co-ord wasn't the only item seemingly borrowed from the Princess of Wales' style guide. Princess Anne was also wearing a fashion-forward pair of knee-high boots – she couldn't be more ready for October if she tried!

Princess Anne is most frequently seen in sensible low heels and loafers, so her heeled boots are quite the departure, and we're sure the fashion set will approve.

Clearly a fan of her new boots, the Princess Royal also recently slipped them on during a sombre occasion in northern France, which saw two unidentified Scottish soldiers from World War 1 reburied.

© Getty Princess Anne has been enjoying her knee-high boots

For the emotional engagement, Princess Anne wore a dark green outfit accessorised with a poppy print scarf.

© SAMEER AL-DOUMY Princess Anne has undergone an autumn style overhaul

Princess Anne's style inspiration

The Princess Royal is known to take style inspiration from her fellow royal family members, often taking a leaf out of daughter Zara Tindall's book, wearing white jeans for casual days out.

Princess Anne surprised royal watchers this summer in particular, when she was spotted out and about in white flares one day, and a pair of loose-fitting jeans and a check flannel shirt another. Comfort is clearly key for the King's sister on off-duty days.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne looked laidback this summer

At 74, Princess Anne's looks are a far cry from the styles worn by other royal ladies in their 70s, such as Queen Camilla, who is rarely seen in anything other than flowing dresses and smart skirt suits.

With winter on the way, we look forward to seeing the inspiration behind Princess Anne's next outfit.

