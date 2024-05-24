Princess Anne rocks hair-heightening hat and most tapered coat

Princess Anne stepped out for her third Buckingham Palace garden party of the season and she chose quite the avant-garde hat.
The Princess Royal, 73, opted for a tailored longline coat in a pale grey fabric with subtle floral patterning.
Princess Anne's coat dress
The knee-skimming garment featured a sharp collared neckline and faux pockets for added interest. The Princess has been known to wear these smart coat dresses for formal occasions for a put-together look, even on warmer days.
Princess Anne's showstopping hat
It wouldn't be a royal garden party look if it didn't feature some kind of eye-catching headwear. The Princess didn't disappoint, opting for a hair-heightening grey number with cornflower blue satin trim and a large flower adornment made from feathers.
Classic accessories
Zara Tindall's mother opted for a classic set of accessories, opting for a double string of pearls, a pair of navy gloves, and a crossbody bag slung over one shoulder. Her hair and makeup were similarly pared-back, as per her signature muted style, bar a shiny pink lipstick.
Her unusual brooch
Rounding off Princess Anne's look was a sweet seahorse-shaped gold brooch pinned to her left lapel. The piece has remained a staple in her wardrobe and has been seen as part of a Princess Anne ensemble as early as 1979 when the royal attended the Great Children's Party in Hyde Park.
It has been reported that the brooch was given to Prince William's aunt on her wedding day to her first husband Mark Phillips in 1973 from the Fishmongers, the 4th of the medieval guilds of London.
A royal garden party
The garden party at Buckingham Palace, which was also attended by Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, celebrated the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
The royal was seen greeting guests before pinning a silver medal for gallantry on Patch Harvey, an RNLI coxswain of the Penlee lifeboat in Cornwall, for his display of courage to save lives and his boat-handling skills in extreme weather.
A second floral look for the Princess
Peter Phillips' mother wore another floral look this week during her visit to Norway. Anne was seen with Crown Prince Haakon visiting the Home Front Museum in Oslo wearing a navy dress covered in a white leafy print to match her white tailored jacket with navy piping.
Palace chic
The hard-working royal hosted another garden party, this time to welcome those from The Not Forgotten Association, a charity which provides entertainment, leisure, and recreation for the serving wounded, injured, or sick and for ex-servicemen and women with disabilities.
Anne wore a beige column dress with another feathered hat for a touch of drama.
