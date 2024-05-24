Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne rocks hair-heightening hat and cinched coat
Princess Anne rocks hair-heightening hat and most tapered coat

The Princess Royal attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne stepped out for her third Buckingham Palace garden party of the season and she chose quite the avant-garde hat. 

The Princess Royal, 73, opted for a tailored longline coat in a pale grey fabric with subtle floral patterning. 

Princess Anne in grey floral coat dress and hat© Getty

Princess Anne's coat dress

The knee-skimming garment featured a sharp collared neckline and faux pockets for added interest. The Princess has been known to wear these smart coat dresses for formal occasions for a put-together look, even on warmer days.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrive at the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party© Getty

Princess Anne's showstopping hat

It wouldn't be a royal garden party look if it didn't feature some kind of eye-catching headwear. The Princess didn't disappoint, opting for a hair-heightening grey number with cornflower blue satin trim and a large flower adornment made from feathers.  

A guest curtsying to The Princess Royal© Getty

Classic accessories

Zara Tindall's mother opted for a classic set of accessories, opting for a double string of pearls, a pair of navy gloves, and a crossbody bag slung over one shoulder. Her hair and makeup were similarly pared-back, as per her signature muted style, bar a shiny pink lipstick.

Princess Anne in 1979 in peach coat and headscarf© Getty

Her unusual brooch

Rounding off Princess Anne's look was a sweet seahorse-shaped gold brooch pinned to her left lapel. The piece has remained a staple in her wardrobe and has been seen as part of a Princess Anne ensemble as early as 1979 when the royal attended the Great Children's Party in Hyde Park.

It has been reported that the brooch was given to Prince William's aunt on her wedding day to her first husband Mark Phillips in 1973 from the Fishmongers, the 4th of the medieval guilds of London.

The Princess Royal meets guests during the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution garden party© Getty

A royal garden party

The garden party at Buckingham Palace, which was also attended by Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, celebrated the Sovereign's Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The royal was seen greeting guests before pinning a silver medal for gallantry on Patch Harvey, an RNLI coxswain of the Penlee lifeboat in Cornwall, for his display of courage to save lives and his boat-handling skills in extreme weather.

Princess Anne and Crown Prince Haakon at the museum in Oslo© Getty

A second floral look for the Princess

Peter Phillips' mother wore another floral look this week during her visit to Norway. Anne was seen with Crown Prince Haakon visiting the Home Front Museum in Oslo wearing a navy dress covered in a white leafy print to match her white tailored jacket with navy piping.

Princes Anne in an embroidered jacket talking to garden party attendees© VICTORIA JONES

Palace chic

The hard-working royal hosted another garden party, this time to welcome those from The Not Forgotten Association, a charity which provides entertainment, leisure, and recreation for the serving wounded, injured, or sick and for ex-servicemen and women with disabilities. 

Anne wore a beige column dress with another feathered hat for a touch of drama. 

