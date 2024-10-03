Princess Kate lights up the room with new makeup look and tumbling autumnal hair

Following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with aspiring photographer Liz Hatton, 16, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.
In photographs captured from the moving encounter, Kate beamed as she embraced the teenager.
"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us," the Prince and Princess shared on Instagram.
Royal fans were quick to comment on the Princess' healthy glow in the photographs, marking her first engagement since stepping away from the royal spotlight earlier this year.
"Catherine looks beautiful as always and it’s really good to see her again," penned a royal fan, as another agreed: "We have missed you so much, and are beyond thrilled to know your health successes. You look absolutely radiant!"
A third commented: "It's like the sun comes out when the Princess takes part in an engagement."
There's no denying the Princess lit up the room, sporting a revamped beauty look that appears to be a more defined, amped up version of her signature smokey eye.
Princess Kate's glamorous transformation
While Kate's soft mocha-hued eye look has been her go-to beauty combination ever since she stepped into the royal limelight as Prince William's royal bride, her makeup on Wednesday's engagement appeared darker and heavier.
The Princess' eyes were defined with a molten chocolate brown eyeshadow, which was darker at the lash line before being buffed out to accentuate her arched brow bone.
The royal appeared to add a bronze shimmer to add a radiant glow, as well as a slick of liquid eyeliner and fluttery, voluminous lashes that are most likely strip lashes.
Along with her moody autumnal makeup look, the mother-of-three's tumbling, brunette hair looked thick and voluminous.
Kate appeared to have had ashy lowlights painted through her chocolate locks to add depth and dimension - a shakeup from her sun kissed golden brown balayage she was seen with during the summer months.
It's not the first time the Princess has opted for a heavier makeup look, though the royal tends to save her full-glam aesthetic for red carpet events and ritzy royal galas.
In 2021, the Princess of Wales dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London in a glittering Jenny Packham dress with an equally mesmerising cut crease shimmering smokey eye.
Sara Sordillo, makeup artist for Eylure, noticed Kate's defined lashes. She previously told HELLO!: "Kate's red carpet eyes were just dazzling. Her smokey eye makeup was definitely accentuated using false lashes."
She added: "The false lashes have a lifted appearance which helps to open up the eyes and give a youthful appearance."
The Princess may have chosen to level up her daily makeup look to signify her transition into the public eye as a new woman; healthier, youthful and full of life.
