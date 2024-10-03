Princess Kate lights up the room with new makeup look and tumbling autumnal hair

The Princess of Wales looked positively radiant as she stepped out for her first royal outing since announcing she had completed chemotherapy treatment.

Following an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with aspiring photographer Liz Hatton, 16, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer back in January.

In photographs captured from the moving encounter, Kate beamed as she embraced the teenager.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us," the Prince and Princess shared on Instagram.

© Instagram The Princess of Wales embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle

Royal fans were quick to comment on the Princess' healthy glow in the photographs, marking her first engagement since stepping away from the royal spotlight earlier this year.

"Catherine looks beautiful as always and it’s really good to see her again," penned a royal fan, as another agreed: "We have missed you so much, and are beyond thrilled to know your health successes. You look absolutely radiant!"

A third commented: "It's like the sun comes out when the Princess takes part in an engagement."

© Instagram Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna

There's no denying the Princess lit up the room, sporting a revamped beauty look that appears to be a more defined, amped up version of her signature smokey eye.

Princess Kate's glamorous transformation

While Kate's soft mocha-hued eye look has been her go-to beauty combination ever since she stepped into the royal limelight as Prince William's royal bride, her makeup on Wednesday's engagement appeared darker and heavier. © Getty The Princess often sports a soft smokey eye, black eyeliner and fluttery, natural lashes

The Princess' eyes were defined with a molten chocolate brown eyeshadow, which was darker at the lash line before being buffed out to accentuate her arched brow bone. © Instagram In a photograph shared to Liz Hatton's Instagram Story, the Princess' glamorous beauty look can be seen The royal appeared to add a bronze shimmer to add a radiant glow, as well as a slick of liquid eyeliner and fluttery, voluminous lashes that are most likely strip lashes. Along with her moody autumnal makeup look, the mother-of-three's tumbling, brunette hair looked thick and voluminous. Kate appeared to have had ashy lowlights painted through her chocolate locks to add depth and dimension - a shakeup from her sun kissed golden brown balayage she was seen with during the summer months.

It's not the first time the Princess has opted for a heavier makeup look, though the royal tends to save her full-glam aesthetic for red carpet events and ritzy royal galas. © Getty The Princess wore one of her most elevated beauty looks of all time at the 'No Time To Die' premiere In 2021, the Princess of Wales dazzled at the James Bond: No Time To Die premiere in London in a glittering Jenny Packham dress with an equally mesmerising cut crease shimmering smokey eye.