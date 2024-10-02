Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kate joins Prince William at Windsor Castle for emotional meeting - see moving photos
Princess Kate embraces Liz after meeting her at Windsor Castle© Instagram

This is the first time the Princess of Wales has been pictured since completing her chemotherapy treatment 

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
5 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has made a rare appearance following her cancer treatment with the royal joining her husband Prince William at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Although Kate didn't take part in the service, following its conclusion she and William met with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, an aspiring photographer who recently completed her own chemotherapy treatment after she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Liz was invited by William and Kate to take pictures of the investiture ceremony after they encountered her cancer story.

Kate was seen embracing the teenager during their meeting, with the royal wearing a maroon dress for the occasion.

Prince William and Kate posing with Liz, her brother Mateo and parents Aaron and Vicky Robayna© Instagram
Following the meeting, the Prince and Princess tweeted: "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C."

Liz also took to social media to share the photos and share her thanks to the royals for their kindness. "Such a lovely, genuine and kind people, I'm over the moon that my family and I had this experience."

