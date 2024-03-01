11 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this spring

Spring is almost here, and as we move into the warmer months I'm all about switching my longline wool coats and puffers for more lightweight jackets. More specifically? My favourite transitional piece - the oversized blazer.

From the effortless blazer, jeans and white T-shirt ensemble to elevating your athleisure, or wearing one to sharpen up an otherwise very feminine midi skirt, they can be worn over just about anything.

Whether you're looking for a classic black oversized blazer, a chic white oversized blazer, royal-approved beige or workwear-inspired checks, I've found something to suit every outfit.

The best oversized blazers at a glance The oversized black blazer: M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50 $86.99

M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer, The oversized grey blazer: ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer, £40 $49.99

ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer, The oversized white blazer: Boohoo Relaxed Fit Blazer, £30.40 (save 20%) $56

Boohoo Relaxed Fit Blazer, The oversized beige blazer: Reiss Larsson Blazer, £238 $515

Reiss Larsson Blazer, The oversized leather blazer: Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer, £365 $455

Royals and celebrities wearing oversized blazers

(L-R Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski, Princess Kate, Kate Hudson)

A capsule wardrobe essential, oversized blazers have been seen on everyone from Princess Kate to Emily Ratajkowski. Proving it's a royal-worthy look, Kate often wears one over a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers for public engagements, while I've spotted Emily nailing casual-cool in several pieces, from black leather to houndstooth, styled with straight-leg jeans and heeled boots.

Kate Hudson made a case for a pinstripe piece worn with jeans and loafers, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave me all of the outfit goals, adding an androgynous edge to her silk midi skirt with her camel blazer. Just add a pair of heels and oversized sunglasses for a very chic spring outfit.

How I chose the best oversized blazers