11 best oversized blazers for 2024: From Zara, H&M, ASOS & more
11 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this spring

An oversized blazer is the perfect transitional piece

2 minutes ago
blazer edit autumn 2022
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Spring is almost here, and as we move into the warmer months I'm all about switching my longline wool coats and puffers for more lightweight jackets. More specifically? My favourite transitional piece - the oversized blazer. 

From the effortless blazer, jeans and white T-shirt ensemble to elevating your athleisure, or wearing one to sharpen up an otherwise very feminine midi skirt, they can be worn over just about anything. 

Whether you're looking for a classic black oversized blazer, a chic white oversized blazer, royal-approved beige or workwear-inspired checks, I've found something to suit every outfit.

The best oversized blazers at a glance

  • The oversized black blazer: M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50 / $86.99
  • The oversized grey blazer: ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer, £40 / $49.99
  • The oversized white blazer: Boohoo Relaxed Fit Blazer, £30.40 (save 20%) / $56
  • The oversized beige blazer: Reiss Larsson Blazer, £238 / $515
  • The oversized leather blazer: Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer, £365 / $455

Royals and celebrities wearing oversized blazers

Celebrities wearing oversized blazers
(L-R Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emily Ratajkowski, Princess Kate, Kate Hudson)

A capsule wardrobe essential, oversized blazers have been seen on everyone from Princess Kate to Emily Ratajkowski. Proving it's a royal-worthy look, Kate often wears one over a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers for public engagements, while I've spotted Emily nailing casual-cool in several pieces, from black leather to houndstooth, styled with straight-leg jeans and heeled boots. 

Kate Hudson made a case for a pinstripe piece worn with jeans and loafers, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave me all of the outfit goals, adding an androgynous edge to her silk midi skirt with her camel blazer. Just add a pair of heels and oversized sunglasses for a very chic spring outfit. 

How I chose the best oversized blazers

  • Cut: All of these blazers comes in a relaxed oversized cut for that coveted effortless style.
  • Brands: I've only included pieces from team HELLO!'s most loved and trusted fashion brands.
  • Price: From New Look's £29.99 blazer to Princess Kate's exact blazer from Reiss priced at £298, I've included options for a range of budgets.

  • M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer

    M&S Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-24

    Colours available: Black, Pink, Blue

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Super versatile, this black oversized blazer from Marks & Spencer can be worn over your evening outfits or paired with off-duty trousers and trainers. A bestseller at M&S, reviews say it feels super high quality with a flattering fit.

  • H&M Oversized Blazer

    H&M oversized blazer

    H&M Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: XS-XXL

    Colours available: Grey, Beige, Light Pink, Floral, Check

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    With its warm woven fabric and studious grey hue, I love this oversized H&M blazer for spring. I'd style it with a white tee, jeans and silver jewellery.

  • New Look Oversized Camel Blazer

    New Look blazer

    New Look Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-22

    Colours available: Red

    Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50

    Returns: £1.99 within 28 days

    Channel Rosie in New Look's new season camel blazer. Made from a lightweight fabric, it comes in a classic cut with a revere collar neckline and a single-breasted button fastening.

  • ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer

    ASOS oversized blazer

    ASOS Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Grey

    Shipping: Free Standard Delivery

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    ASOS has one of the most popular collections of oversized blazers on the virtual high street. This grey number has peak lapels and a double-breasted design. I love it styled with loafers for a look that's suitable for work and weekends.

  • Zara Oversized Blazer

    Zara blazer

    Zara Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: XS-L

    Colours available: Khaki, Grey, Black

    Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50

    Returns: £1.95 within 30 days

    Zara has always been one of my go-to brands for blazers. This oversized piece comes in a classic cut with a lapel collar, double-breasted button fastening and front welt pockets with flaps. I love the olive green shade for spring, but it's also available in grey and black.

  • Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer

    Arket oversized blazer

    Arket Oversized Blazer

    Editor's picks

    Sizes available: EUR 32-44

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125 

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    For an everyday black oversized blazer, look no further than Arket. The Scandi brand is one of my favourites for capsule wardrobe pieces and the single-breasted design is made from a warm wool-blend twill.

  • Reiss Larsson Blazer

    Reiss blazer

    Reiss Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 4-18

    Colours available: Camel, Navy, White

    Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery

    Returns: £1.95 within 28 days

    Worn by the Princess of Wales no less, the Reiss Larsson blazer has just dropped back in stock and is an investment piece you can wear every season. It's made from a wool-blend fabric with a twill finish and I'd style it like Kate with wide-leg trousers.

  • Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer

    Jigsaw leather blazer

    Jigsaw Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-18

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Add instant cool to any outfit with this oversized leather blazer from Jigsaw, à la Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid. Style it with everything from black mini dresses and stilettos to straight-leg jeans and heeled boots.

  • & Other Stories Oversized Blazer

    & Other Stories oversized blazer

    & Other Stories Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: EUR 32-44

    Colours available: Beige, Navy, Black, Light Green

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    & Other Stories' popular oversized blazer is perfect for the transitional seasons thanks to its cosy wool-blend fabric. Available in beige, navy, black or light green, it features padded shoulders, a notched lapel collar and two welt pockets.

  • Boohoo Relaxed Fit Blazer

    Boohoo blazer

    Boohoo Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: UK 6-16

    Colours available: Stone, Black

    Shipping: Free with Premier

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    Boohoo's oversized blazer looks amazing as part of an all-white outfit with statement gold jewellery. Currently on sale with 20% off, it's so affordable at just £30. 

  • NA-KD Oversized Twill Blazer

    NA-KD Blazer

    NA-KD Oversized Blazer

    Sizes available: EUR 32-46

    Colours available: Black, Brown, Beige, Dark Beige

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    One of NK-KD's most wanted pieces, this oversized black blazer features a classic lapel neckline, subtle shoulder pads and a mock pocket on the chest. It comes in an inclusive range of sizes and an array of chic neutral shades.

