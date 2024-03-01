11 oversized blazers to look effortlessly cool in this spring

Spring is almost here, and as we move into the warmer months I'm all about switching my longline wool coats and puffers for more lightweight jackets. More specifically? My favourite transitional piece - the oversized blazer.
From the effortless blazer, jeans and white T-shirt ensemble to elevating your athleisure, or wearing one to sharpen up an otherwise very feminine midi skirt, they can be worn over just about anything.
Whether you're looking for a classic black oversized blazer, a chic white oversized blazer, royal-approved beige or workwear-inspired checks, I've found something to suit every outfit.
The best oversized blazers at a glance
The oversized black blazer: M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer, £49.50 / $86.99
The oversized grey blazer: ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer, £40 / $49.99
A capsule wardrobe essential, oversized blazers have been seen on everyone from Princess Kate to Emily Ratajkowski. Proving it's a royal-worthy look, Kate often wears one over a pair of wide-leg tailored trousers for public engagements, while I've spotted Emily nailing casual-cool in several pieces, from black leather to houndstooth, styled with straight-leg jeans and heeled boots.
Kate Hudson made a case for a pinstripe piece worn with jeans and loafers, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave me all of the outfit goals, adding an androgynous edge to her silk midi skirt with her camel blazer. Just add a pair of heels and oversized sunglasses for a very chic spring outfit.
How I chose the best oversized blazers
Cut: All of these blazers comes in a relaxed oversized cut for that coveted effortless style.
Brands: I've only included pieces from team HELLO!'s most loved and trusted fashion brands.
Price: From New Look's £29.99 blazer to Princess Kate's exact blazer from Reiss priced at £298, I've included options for a range of budgets.
M&S Ruched Sleeve Blazer
M&S Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: UK 6-24
Colours available: Black, Pink, Blue
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Super versatile, this black oversized blazer from Marks & Spencer can be worn over your evening outfits or paired with off-duty trousers and trainers. A bestseller at M&S, reviews say it feels super high quality with a flattering fit.
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £30
Returns: Free within 28 days
With its warm woven fabric and studious grey hue, I love this oversized H&M blazer for spring. I'd style it with a white tee, jeans and silver jewellery.
New Look Oversized Camel Blazer
New Look Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: UK 6-22
Colours available: Red
Shipping: £2.99 for Standard Delivery or free on orders over £50
Returns: £1.99 within 28 days
Channel Rosie in New Look's new season camel blazer. Made from a lightweight fabric, it comes in a classic cut with a revere collar neckline and a single-breasted button fastening.
ASOS DESIGN Double Breasted Blazer
ASOS Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Grey
Shipping: Free Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
ASOS has one of the most popular collections of oversized blazers on the virtual high street. This grey number has peak lapels and a double-breasted design. I love it styled with loafers for a look that's suitable for work and weekends.
Zara Oversized Blazer
Zara Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: XS-L
Colours available: Khaki, Grey, Black
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £50
Returns: £1.95 within 30 days
Zara has always been one of my go-to brands for blazers. This oversized piece comes in a classic cut with a lapel collar, double-breasted button fastening and front welt pockets with flaps. I love the olive green shade for spring, but it's also available in grey and black.
Arket Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer
Arket Oversized Blazer
Editor's picks
Sizes available: EUR32-44
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £5 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £125
Returns: Free within 30 days
For an everyday black oversized blazer, look no further than Arket. The Scandi brand is one of my favourites for capsule wardrobe pieces and the single-breasted design is made from a warm wool-blend twill.
Reiss Larsson Blazer
Reiss Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: UK 4-18
Colours available: Camel, Navy, White
Shipping: £5.95 Next Day Delivery
Returns: £1.95 within 28 days
Worn by the Princess of Wales no less, the Reiss Larsson blazer has just dropped back in stock and is an investment piece you can wear every season. It's made from a wool-blend fabric with a twill finish and I'd style it like Kate with wide-leg trousers.
Jigsaw Tailored Leather Blazer
Jigsaw Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: UK 6-18
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
Add instant cool to any outfit with this oversized leather blazer from Jigsaw, à la Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid. Style it with everything from black mini dresses and stilettos to straight-leg jeans and heeled boots.
& Other Stories Oversized Blazer
& Other Stories Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: EUR 32-44
Colours available: Beige, Navy, Black, Light Green
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £80
Returns: Free within 30 days
& Other Stories' popular oversized blazer is perfect for the transitional seasons thanks to its cosy wool-blend fabric. Available in beige, navy, black or light green, it features padded shoulders, a notched lapel collar and two welt pockets.
Boohoo Relaxed Fit Blazer
Boohoo Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: UK 6-16
Colours available: Stone, Black
Shipping: Free with Premier
Returns: Free within 28 days
Boohoo's oversized blazer looks amazing as part of an all-white outfit with statement gold jewellery. Currently on sale with 20% off, it's so affordable at just £30.
NA-KD Oversized Twill Blazer
NA-KD Oversized Blazer
Sizes available: EUR 32-46
Colours available: Black, Brown, Beige, Dark Beige
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
One of NK-KD's most wanted pieces, this oversized black blazer features a classic lapel neckline, subtle shoulder pads and a mock pocket on the chest. It comes in an inclusive range of sizes and an array of chic neutral shades.