Kate Middleton just revamped her polka dot dress - with majorly clever styling hack
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales visits the National Maritime Museum Cornwall with Prince William, Prince of Wales on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England. © Getty

The Princess of Wales just revamped her polka dot dress - with majorly clever styling hack

Prince William's wife sported a Whistles dress that she first wore in 2018

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
The world was delighted to see the simply stunning Princess of Wales on Thursday in Southport. The royal stepped out alongside her husband, Prince William, where she met first responders, the families of survivors, and survivors of the horrific knife attack in the city on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

Kate, 42, wore a stunning chocolate brown coat by her wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi and the most fabulous polka dot dress by high street favourite Whistles, which she previously wore back in 2018.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in brown coat walking© Alamy
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived for a visit to Southport Community Centre

The pretty dress was designed in the colour of the season, burgundy, and cost £149 at the time of purchase, almost six years ago. 

On close inspection, we realised that the royal made the dress look almost brand new with one clever hack. You will notice the dress appears to have a  neck tie attached. Well, this is actually the detachable belt which comes with the dress! So smart; and a great way to reinvent the style for a new occasion.

The Princess of Wales in brown coat with gold fern earrings© Alamy
Kate wore the belt of the dress as a neck tie

The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore the dress first at Kensington Palace for the finalists of 2018's BBC Radio One's Teen Hero Awards. She styled the frock very similarly, nude heels and statement earrings, in silver.

Kate's back

The appearance at Southport was Kate's first official working visit since completing chemotherapy. The community was shaken by the harrowing knife attack in July, where three children lost their lives, and ten others were seriously injured. It's understood that William and Kate wanted to visit today to show their support to the three bereaved families, the first responders and the community of Southport.

Princess Kate speaking to an emergency worker© WPA Pool
Kate spoke of the families who were impacted

The royal couple spoke with emergency responders and  asked about the mental health support which had been available, with Kate remarking: "For you to witness that, you need support yourselves."

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk© Alamy
The royal couple appeared compassionate

Referencing the earlier meeting with the families of those who died in the attack, the Princess said: "I can’t underestimate how grateful they all are for the support you provided on the day. On behalf of them, thank you."

