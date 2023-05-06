Pippa Middleton twins with Princess Kate in for coronation ceremony - did you spot it?

Princess Kate wore an almost identical style to Pippa's back in 2019

Pippa Middleton looked incredible for King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May, delighting fans in a pastel yellow fitted coat dress - and her look was almost identical to one of Princess Kate's previous looks.

Attending the momentous occasion alongside her brother James Middleton, wearing Claire Mischevani Alais coat in a bespoke yellow shade, teamed with a matching exaggerated headpiece.

© Getty Pippa and James Middleton arrived together

Royal fans were quick to compare Pippa's look to the Princess of Wales' yellow ensemble that she wore for the Trooping of the Colour back in 2019.

For the annual royal event that is held each year at Buckingham Palace, Princess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen pastel yellow dress with a matching yellow fascinator by Philip Treacy.

Pippa's fitted ensemble is almost identical to her sister's 2019 look, and both looks featured a structured silhouette with a flattering belt.

Both yellow headpieces featured a similar style, though Princess Kate's accessory was complete with a floral accent. Both sisters styled their hair in an elegant updo that swept to the side of their faces, highlighting their pretty features with a soft makeup look.

It's not the first time that Pippa has twinned with her royal sibling, the pair have worn similar outfits on countless occasions, including their matching summer broderie dresses. The sisters even twinned during their pregnancies, when Princess Kate wore an emerald green midi dress, and Pippa took inspiration with a near-identical frock later that year.

Pippa attended King Charles's coronation alongside her husband James Matthews and brother James, along with her mother Carole Middleton.

Carole caught royal fans' attention in her ultra-elegant cobalt blue coat dress, which she teamed with a matching headpiece.

Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation Gown © PA Images In 1953, a 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II slipped into an extravagant white duchesse satin gown embroidered with strings of pearls, sequins and crystals. The Norman Hartnell-designed dress moreover featured embroidered national and Commonwealth floral emblems in gold, silver and pastel-coloured silks.On top of her sumptuous gown, the late monarch wore a six-and-a-half-metre Robe of Estate - made by royal robe-makers Ede & Ravenscroft. It took a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, a whopping 3,500 hours to complete the Queen’s velvet robe.

The King is known to have a close bond with Princess Kate, and made the sweet decision to invite her family to the grand coronation. They have previously been invited to join the family at church in Sandringham and were spotted at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party last June.

More coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, including a special coronation concert which will take place on Sunday 7 May. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father.

