Queen Letizia is a total siren in waist-defining cut-out dress

Queen Letizia delighted royal fans as she stepped out in a head-to-toe red ensemble to attend a reception for the National Day of Spain on Saturday.

The Spanish royal, 52, looked stunning in a bright red midi dress that featured an A-line skirt with a form-fitting panel across the waist, a pussybow neckline, and elegantly puffed long sleeves, finished with cut-out detailing across the back.

© David Benito Queen Letizia, King Felipe and their daughter Crown Princess Leonor attended the reception for the National Day of Spain

Perfectly styled as always, the mother-of-two completed the look with a pair of red pumps and sparkling silver drop earrings with a red stone. Letizia wore her hair in a sleek straight style, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported her signature smokey eye, with a touch of rosy blush and a glossy lip.

The stylish royal attended the reception followed by the military parade in Madrid with her husband King Felipe and their daughter Crown Princess Leonor, 18.

King Felipe, 56, wore a navy suit with a white shirt and a red patterned tie, while Princess Leonor stepped out in her midshipman uniform.

© Paolo Blocco Queen Letizia later layered up for the military parade in a stylish trench coat

Queen Letizia has been a royal style icon for some time, but the former journalist has upped the ante in recent months with her incredible wardrobe.

Earlier in the month, the monarch looked undeniably chic in a lilac-toned suit to attend the presentation of the service 'National Radio For Everyone,' in Madrid. She teamed the lavender co-ord with a white BOSS crepe shirt, along with a pair of brown Magrit ‘Clara 40’ leather pumps and her Adolfo Domínguez clutch bag.

© Paolo Blocco Letizia's suit look was a lesson in bold power dressing

The royal never fails to nail her proportions, and her stunning denim dress that she wore at the Retina Eco Awards at Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía last month proves just that.

© Getty Queen Letizia wore an unexpected denim belted dress

Letizia amazed royal fans in the Carolina Herrera A-line dress made from an unexpected dark wash denim, complete with a waist-cinching belt in a matching material. The crew-necked number featured a seam pinstripe and a floaty skirt, and the look was perfectly rounded off with a pair of crimson kitten heels from Magrit.