Queen Letizia ups the ante in waist-defining dress and thigh-high boots

Proving her status yet again as one of the best dressed European royals, Queen Letizia turned heads on Friday in a form-fitting dress and knee-high boots as she attended the Carlos Saura tribute event at the Opera Prima Film Festival in Tedula, Spain.

Letiza, 51, looked undeniably stylish in a Cortana wool midi dress that featured a feminine V-neck and a wrap hem, which draped across the waist for the most flattering finish.

© Getty The royal styled the dress with a pair of thigh-high boots

The Spanish royal completed the look with a pair of Nina Ricci thigh-high leather boots, accessorising simply with her Isabel Gaurch delicate gold drop earrings. Letizia wore her hair in bouncy waves with the front sections pinned away from her face to highlight her pretty features.

As for her makeup, the monarch opted for her signature soft smokey eye, which was perfectly complemented by a touch of rosy blush and a pink lip with a hint of shine.

© Getty Queen Letizia greeted fans as she arrived at the event

The Carlos Saura tribute event at the Moncayo Cinema concluded with a screening of 'La Caza', a film by Saura awarded for the Best Direction at the Berlin Film Festival in 1966.

Instagram user Royal Fashion Police shared a series of snaps to showcase Letiza's latest look, and royal fans were quick to comment on the elegant ensemble.

One user wrote: "I love it. She looks young, dynamic, it's such a good look." Another added: "Great dress, great boots, like the whole look!"

"A modern and chic Queen," a third follower penned.

© Getty Queen Letizia stepped out in a one-shoulder dress by Carolina Herrera

Showing off her amazing style again last week, the mother-of-two looked like a real-life Bond girl as she stepped out in a Caroline Herrera one-shoulder dress, styled with a pair of gold slingback pumps by Aquazzura and her go-to black satin clutch bag from Lambertson Truex.

Letizia exuded glamour as she attended the prestigious Princesa de Asturias Awards in Spain alongside her husband King Felipe VI and the couple's daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

LISTEN: Find out what Prince William's name will be when he becomes King