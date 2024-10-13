Princess Kate's breathtaking tiara collection she doesn't own

The Princess of Wales has worn some incredible tiaras in her time in the royal spotlight. She made a statement when she married Prince William, now 42, in 2011 by donning an heirloom diamond headpiece that is estimated to be worth £1 million.

Since then, she has gone on to impress at important royal events in glittering headwear that dates back decades. However, it might surprise royal followers to learn that the Princess, 42, doesn't own her tiaras.

Prince William's wife's most spectacularly bejewelled appearances have been facilitated by a loan from the sovereign. "They were offered to her as loans, first by Queen Elizabeth II, and more recently by King Charles III and Queen Camilla," Lauren Kiehna of The Court Jeweller previously told HELLO!.

Keep scrolling to see the full collection of tiaras Kate has borrowed for the most glamorous of royal outings…

1/ 4 © Getty The Cartier Halo Tiara Kate's glittering tiara debut elevated her bridal look to another level. On the momentous day, the soon-to-be royal was first seen travelling in a Rolls-Royce alongside her father Michael Middleton wearing the Cartier Halo tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth. The dazzling tiara, made up of 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds, dates back to 1936 when King George VI commissioned Cartier to create a tiara to remember from the diamonds and platinum he had purchased for his wife three weeks before his coronation.

2/ 4 © Getty The Lotus Flower Tiara The mother of three first wore the Lotus Flower tiara at the annual Diplomatic reception in 2013 before re-wearing it to the China State banquet in 2015, and more recently at the 2022 Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace. The stunning tiara was made from a necklace that was initially given to the late Queen Mother by her husband, King George VI, in 1923 as a wedding gift.

3/ 4 © Getty The Lover's Knot Tiara Romantic by name and nature, the Lover's Knot tiara was made for Queen Mary in 1913 and later gifted by the late Queen to Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. The diamond and pearl tiara has been worn on several occasions by Kate, but most recently in 2023 to the Diplomatic Reception to add a historic quality to her pink Jenny Packham gown. It is a copy of the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara which was made in the 19th century as a wedding gift for Princess Augusta of Hesse Cassel, Duchess of Cambridge.

4/ 4 © Getty The Strathmore Rose Tiara Perhaps the most ethereal of Kate's tiara moments, the Strathmore Rose tiara is truly a sight to behold. The King's daughter-in-law debuted the tiara at the South Korea state banquet in 2023, adding a fairytale quality to her ivory Jenny Packham gown with caped shoulders. DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Queen Mary's twinning tiara moment that went unnoticed

In 1923, the late Queen Mother was given the twinkling tiara as a wedding gift from her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne. It was left to the late Queen upon her mother's death and hasn't been worn in public for decades - until Kate's dazzling appearance that is.