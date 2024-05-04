Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Queen Mary's rare tiara moment that went unnoticed
Princess Kate and Queen Mary's twinning tiara moment that went unnoticed

The Princess of Wales and the Danish Queen twinned at Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's wedding

It isn't every day that you see a European royal donning a dazzling tiara, never mind two together. But it was in June 2023 when Queen Mary and Princess Kate flew to Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa that royal fans delighted in just that.

Queen Mary, 52, and Princess Kate, 42, were seen at the evening do in a photo that has gone largely unnoticed where royal fans can see the elegant royals in a rare twinning tiara moment. 

Princess Kate and Queen Mary in tiaras at the wedding reception at the Al Husseiniya palace© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Princess Kate and Queen Mary enjoyed the wedding reception at the Al Husseiniya palace

The Princess of Wales attended the reception at the Al Husseiniya Palace alongside her husband Prince William looking poised as ever in her beautiful Jenny Packham floor-length gown featuring a round neckline and long sleeves. 

Kate swept her cascading brunette locks away from her face to show off her breathtaking Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara. The dazzling headpiece was made for Queen Mary in the early 20th century by the House of Garrard using pearls and diamonds in her family's collection.

Kate Middleton in sequin dress chatting with guests at diplomatic reception© Getty
Kate later wore the same look to a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace

The mother-of-three also wore the sparkling Greville Chandelier Earrings which had belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Queen Mary twinned with Princess Kate in an equally beautiful tiara moment. The Australian-born Danish royal wowed in the Edwardian Tiara. The then-Crown Princess first wore the diamond headpiece in April 2015 at a concert celebrating her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe's 75th birthday in Aarhus.

Princess Kate and Prince William in formal wedding attire© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock
William and Kate looked splendid

She paired her gorgeous tiara with a chic updo to accentuate the beauty of her floor-length pale blue gown which featured a one-shouldered neckline with gold embroidery over the bodice and a floaty skirt. 

Kate Middleton wearing Elie Saab dress Jordan Royal wedding 2023© Royal Hashemite Court
Kate wore a Elie Saab dress

The royals were seen chatting at the reception, having attended the formal Islamic ceremony earlier in the day at Zahran Palace. Princess Kate arrived in a breathtaking pale blush pink floor-length gown made by Elie Saab - the Lebanese fashion designer who made Princess Rajwa's first bridal gown of the day. 

Queen Mary and King Frederik arriving at ceremony earlier in the day© PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock
Queen Mary and King Frederik attended the ceremony earlier in the day

Kate's gown featured a high neckline, embellished sleeves, and a floaty skirt. She carried an understated envelope clutch and wore her hair in uniform Hollywood curls to show off her statement earrings. 

Frederik and Mary of Denmark being met King Abdullah II bin al-Hoessein and Queen Rania© Shutterstock
Frederik and Mary of Denmark arrived at the Zahran Palace welcomed by King Abdullah II bin al-Hoessein and Queen Rania

Queen Mary matched Kate's wedding guest elegance in the 'Agnes' gown by Erdem - a white floor-length gown covered in a blue floral print. The gown featured a cinched waistline and was paired with the timeless Manolo Blahnik 'Hangisi' heels.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding © Getty
Princess Rajwa looked breathtaking

The bride looked straight from a fairytale in not one, but two gowns. Her first was a more slim-fit number with a high neck and long sleeves. The other, which was made by Dolce and Gabbana, was a more traditional ballgown with statement flowers covering the entire garment.

