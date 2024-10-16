Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's £1,795 diamond ring has a very special message
Princess Beatrice's £1,795 diamond ring has a very special message
Princess Beatrice (R) meet with Minister President David McAllister (L) on January 18, 2013 in Hanover, Germany. The royal sisters are in Hanover on the second day of a two day visit to Germany. © Getty

Princess Beatrice's £1,795 diamond ring has a very special message

Royally-approved jewellery with a heartwarming message

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice announced the happy news earlier this month that she is pregnant with her second child. At a series of events since her pregnancy was made public, the royal, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has been wearing the most beautiful ring by Sydney Evan, which has the word 'Love' moulded on the band. How stunning?

Princess Beatrice poses in pink dress© Getty
Princess Beatrice of York attends The 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch

The eye-catching piece of jewellery, which costs £1,795, appears to be the large 14ct yellow-gold and 0.31ct diamond ring version, made from 14ct yellow gold and is truly breathtaking. It's lovely to see Princess Eugenie's eldest sister sporting something so pretty and sentimental. We are sure the mother of Sienna and stepmother to Wolfie is feeling the love right now after all the well wishes, and this ring only illustrates that. So charming!

Princess Beatrice wearing her Sydney Evans ring© Dave Benett
Princess Beatrice wearing her Sydney Evan ring

This isn't the first time the royal has worn a fashion item with a special message inscribed on it. Back in 2018, the mother-of-one went to Royal Ascot, returning to the famous Berkshire racecourse as she does each year. At the time, she joined her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the world's most famous race event, looking as chic as always. 

SYDNEY EVAN Love ring Script large
Beatrice's Love ring by Sydney Evan

The redhead royal rocked a dove grey dress by The Fold and a pink box bag by Pop and Suki. The bag had an extra-special meaning as it has the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson helped to champion in 2017.

Speaking at Burberry's Be Cool, Be Nice Anti-bullying Campaign that year, the princess said: "Growing up, my experiences would be of people criticising and saying, you can’t do this or you can't do that.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York bows his head whilst Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York wave to Queen Elizabeth II as she and her guests pass by in horse drawn carriages on day 4 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2018 in Ascot, England© Getty
Princess Beatrice with her Pop & Suki bag in 2018

"I think if I had something like 'Be Cool, Be Nice' when I was growing up, I would feel very, very different. I would feel supported and I would feel like somebody was listening to me."

Beatrice's pregnancy

The eldest York sister's pregnancy was announced on 1 October via an official message on the royal family's Instagram account.

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child© PA
Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the message read. 

WATCH: Sarah, Duchess of York joins Princess Beatrice, Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins at the 10th anniversary lunch of The Lady Garden Foundation

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

