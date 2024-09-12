Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice could be a vintage star in cropped Zara jacket and killer heels
Princess Beatrice in polka dot dress smiling© Getty

Princess Beatrice could be a vintage star in cropped Zara jacket for poignant outing

Prince William's cousin looked fabulous in polka dots 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice made florals her summer staple. But it seems that as we head into the cooler months of autumn, Prince William's cousin, 36, is putting polka dots on her sartorial radar. 

Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was spotted at an event in London - the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund which raises millions for causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11. The BCG Group is a "leading global brokerage and financial technology company servicing the financial markets."

Princess Beatrice on red carpet in polka dot dress© Getty
Princess Beatrice of York attended the BGC Group Charity Day

The Princess was spotted looking chic in a black and white dotty dress - the 'Brindisi' style from Crida Milano which features a floaty skirt, drawn-in waistline, and pie-crust collar.

Princess Beatrice in a spotty dress in office© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a spotty dress from Crida Milano

The star of the show which defined her silhouette was a brand new cropped jacket from the unexpectedly affordable high street brand Zara.

Davina McCall on red carpet with princess beatrice© Getty
Davina McCall was also in attendance

Adding to the royal's vintage aesthetic were a pair of patent Mary-Janes. She chose the 'Camille' style from L.K. Bennett and teamed the fabulous footwear with the 'Safe Deposit Leather-Trimmed PVC Pouch' from Anya Hindmarch.

Princess Beatrice answering phone at event© Getty
Princess Beatrice got stuck in

As ever, Sarah Ferguson's daughter kept her hair and makeup simple. Beatrice wore her auburn locks in beautiful curls which sat over one shoulder and rocked a frosty grey eyeshadow as she posed with TV star Davina McCall.

Royals in polka dots

Princess Beatrice in a polka dot dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator with Edoardo© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a polka dot dress with a Philip Treacy fascinator in 2022

It isn't the first time that Beatrice has swapped her signature florals for polka dot perfection. Zara Tindall's cousin made an appearance of day five of Royal Ascot in 2022 in a black and white Saloni Lodha dress.

The ankle-skimming dress featured puff sleeves and large bows adorning the bodice. She teamed the crepe-silk dress with black suede pumps and a Philip Treacy hat.

kate middleton and zara tindall the order of the garter © Getty
The Princess wore an Alessandra Rich number

Beatrice isn't the only royal to dazzle in dots. The Princess of Wales was mesmerizing in a spotty Alessandra Rich dress with long sleeves and a fitted cut at The Order of The Garter service at St George's Chapel in 2023.

Princess Kate wears Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon 2022© Neil Mockford
Princess Kate wore a second Alessandra Rich look

The Princess has also been known to wear polka dots to Wimbledon, including in 2022 in the form of a belted blue Alessandra Rich dress with capped-toe heels

Diana, Princess of Wales attended Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, June 1988. © Princess Diana Archive
Diana, Princess of Wales attended Ascot in June 1988 in a look just like Kate's

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice rocks statement crown in unseen wedding photos 

The OG royal style icon the late Princess Diana wore a near-identical outfit to her daughter-in-law's Garter Day look in 1988 at Royal Ascot in the form of a Victor Edelstein dress and Frederick Fox hat.

