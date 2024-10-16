Princess Beatrice is elegant in raspberry floaty dress with tumbling curls

Princess Beatrice was the picture of elegance when she stepped out with her mother Sarah Ferguson at the Lady Garden Foundation luncheon on Tuesday which aimed to raise awareness for gynaecological health.

The pregnant royal, 36, was seen at Langan's Brasserie in London's Mayfair wearing a beautiful raspberry pink shift dress with a round neckline and long sleeves which cinched at the wrist.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Lunch The floaty number, which featured black buttons down the side, was teamed with opaque black tights and heeled ankle boots.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Sarah smiled for photos The mother of one also wore a knotted headband in her tumbling autumn curls and a natural makeup look with definition on the eyes.

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend The 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch The Duchess of York, who marked her birthday with an appearance at the event, wore a black pencil skirt with a kaleidoscopic printed blouse and matching hair tie.

Beatrice's pregnancy news © Getty Princess Beatrice attended the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview Tuesday's event, which was also attended by Dame Joan Collins, Jack Savoretti and Elizabeth Hurley, was Beatrice's second outing since announcing her second pregnancy. Last Wednesday, Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview in Regents Park. Prince Andrew's daughter dressed her blooming bump in a simple black dress teamed with a structured burgundy coat and ballet pumps.

© Shutterstock Princess Eugenie wore an autumnal look to the Frieze Art Fair 2024 Meanwhile, Eugenie opted for an edgy bomber jacket styled with a metallic slip skirt and suede boots for a classic autumn look.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child The eldest York sister's pregnancy was announced on 1 October via an official message on the royal family's Instagram account. "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the message read. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© Getty Davina McCall was also in attendance Prior to the news, Prince William's cousin was spotted alongside TV presenter Davina McCall at the BGC Group Charity Day in London.

© Dave Benett Princess Beatrice wore a high street jacket DISCOVER: Pregnant Princess Beatrice blooms in floral wedding guest dress and whimsical flower crown She wore a polka dot pleated dress with a pie-crust collar and cropped black Zara jacket, as well as a pair of pointed-toe Mary Janes.