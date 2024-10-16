Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Beatrice stuns in floaty dress with tumbling curls
Princess Beatrice poses in pink dress© Getty

Princess Beatrice is elegant in raspberry floaty dress with tumbling curls

Prince William's cousin joined Sarah Ferguson at the Lady Garden Foundation luncheon

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice was the picture of elegance when she stepped out with her mother Sarah Ferguson at the Lady Garden Foundation luncheon on Tuesday which aimed to raise awareness for gynaecological health.

The pregnant royal, 36, was seen at Langan's Brasserie in London's Mayfair wearing a beautiful raspberry pink shift dress with a round neckline and long sleeves which cinched at the wrist.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson© Getty
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson at the 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Lunch

The floaty number, which featured black buttons down the side, was teamed with opaque black tights and heeled ankle boots.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson smiling© Getty
Princess Beatrice and Sarah smiled for photos

The mother of one also wore a knotted headband in her tumbling autumn curls and a natural makeup look with definition on the eyes.

Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson facing eachother smiling© Getty
Princess Beatrice of York and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attend The 10th Annual Lady Garden Foundation Langan's Ladies Lunch

The Duchess of York, who marked her birthday with an appearance at the event, wore a black pencil skirt with a kaleidoscopic printed blouse and matching hair tie.

Beatrice's pregnancy news

Princess Beatrice at the Frieze Art Fair© Getty
Princess Beatrice attended the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview

Tuesday's event, which was also attended by Dame Joan Collins, Jack Savoretti and Elizabeth Hurley, was Beatrice's second outing since announcing her second pregnancy.

Last Wednesday, Beatrice joined her sister Princess Eugenie at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview in Regents Park. Prince Andrew's daughter dressed her blooming bump in a simple black dress teamed with a structured burgundy coat and ballet pumps.

Princess Eugenie full length at Frieze Art Fair© Shutterstock
Princess Eugenie wore an autumnal look to the Frieze Art Fair 2024

Meanwhile, Eugenie opted for an edgy bomber jacket styled with a metallic slip skirt and suede boots for a classic autumn look.

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child© PA
Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

The eldest York sister's pregnancy was announced on 1 October via an official message on the royal family's Instagram account. 

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the message read. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Davina McCall on red carpet with princess beatrice© Getty
Davina McCall was also in attendance

Prior to the news, Prince William's cousin was spotted alongside TV presenter Davina McCall at the BGC Group Charity Day in London.

Princess Beatrice of York attends the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC's colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)© Dave Benett
Princess Beatrice wore a high street jacket

She wore a polka dot pleated dress with a pie-crust collar and cropped black Zara jacket, as well as a pair of pointed-toe Mary Janes.

