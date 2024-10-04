Princess Beatrice stuns in velvet for first appearance since baby news

On Thursday evening, the gorgeous Princess Beatrice looked glowing and in great spirits as she was photographed leaving one of London's coolest haunts, Chiltern Firehouse.

Looking relaxed and happy, the redhead royal wowed onlookers in a fabulous new outfit; which consisted of black tailored trousers, kitten heels, and the daughter of Sarah Ferguson wore a coordinating black velvet jacket which was tied with an adjustable bow at the waist.

With her long long locks full and flowing, the 36-year-old has never looked better.

© GOFF Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in black velvet at the Chiltern Firehouse 10th anniversary party

The wonderful news of the royal's second pregnancy came on Tuesday, and was announced on the Royal Family's official Instagram account.

Alongside a first jovial picture of the Princess and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the caption read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

The heartwarming second snap showed the couple's blonde daughter Sienna, as she walked along a country lane, holding hands in the middle of her father and big brother Wolfie. So cute!

Pregnancy concealing fashion hack

Beatrice loves fashion and the daughter of Prince Andrew often sports a variety of fabulous outfits and labels, from Gucci to Beulah London. Earlier this year she was even crowned as Tatler's best dressed of 2024!

Many noticed that the royal has recently added a selection of smart jackets and coats into her working wardrobe. Perhaps this was to conceal her growing bump?

Beatrice recently went to New York, and sure enough, wore outwear staples during visits in public.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice wearing a trench coat at the Youth Impact Council Launch in New York

In particular, at the Youth Impact Council Launch, she rocked an on-trend, black 'Milane' mini dress from one of her favourite labels, Sandro Paris, and she made sure she teamed it with a sumptuous suede tan trench coat which concealed most of her outfit. Clever!