Princess Beatrice's tumbling red hair is amazing with this high-fashion jacket

Princess Beatrice is currently in New York on a working trip for New York Climate Week and the impeccably dressed royal has worn some stunning outfits since arriving in the Big Apple.

On Thursday, the mother-of-one delighted onlookers in a brand new outfit that had a seriously chic edge. The 36-year-old co-hosted a lunch as part of the Anti Slavery Collective; the organisation founded by her sister, Princess Eugenie.

In snaps that appeared on the collective's official Instagram account, the redhead royal stood alongside former UK Prime Minister Teresa May, wearing a sleek cropped jacket by famous US brand, Tommy Hilfiger. The cover up was a formal blazer, but in a slightly shorter style, and it was of the double-breasted variety. We love the wide lapels and gold buttons. It went perfectly with her midi skirt and her favourite flats - her Chanel ballet pumps. Sublime.

As always, the cousin of Prince William and Harry's famous mane looked immaculately styled.

© Getty Beatrice's hair always looks on point

Her red hair looked shiny and smooth, tumbling down over her shoulders.

On Wednesday evening, Beatrice attended the Youth Impact Council Launch.

© Shutterstock Princess Beatrice of York at the Youth Impact Council Launch in New York

Stepping out in a super refined getup, the Princess rerocked a beautiful black button-down 'Milane' mini dress from Sandro Paris. We loved the contrasting white collar, elegant puffed shoulders and the sleek, silhouette-sculpting cut. We also loved how she added a stunning trench coat in tan, which we assumed would be expensive. However we were wrong; it is actually from high street mecca H&M and what's more, it's part of the brand's current collection.

© Getty Princess Beatrice loves a tan coat - the colour looks great with her hair

Known as the 'Faux Suede Trench Coat' it actually got discounted to just £25.00 before, unsurprisingly, the royal caused it to sell out.

The Strathberry 'Mosaic' bag carried by Princess Beatrice

We also noticed Beatrice's new bag, too. The royal carried Starthberry's 'Mosaic' bag, which is readily available in a wide range of colours. Beatrice, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, went for classic black with silver hardware.