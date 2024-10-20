Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne delights in suede boots and luxe scarf alongside husband Sir Timothy Laurence
woman laughing outside in wool coat© Getty Images

The Princess Royal attended British Champions Day at Ascot

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne was the picture of autumnal elegance on Saturday as she stepped out to attend QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse.

For the equestrian extravaganza, Anne, 74, wrapped up warm in a caramel coat, suede boots, chocolate leather gloves and a cosy check scarf in mustard and charcoal grey.

woman smiling in wool coat and suede boots © Getty Images
Princess Anne looked splendid in suede boots and a cosy scarf

She wore her outerwear layered over a chic tweed jacket and a silk scarf emblazoned with splashes of burgundy, ochre and caramel.

The late Queen's daughter wore her tresses in her trademark beehive and spruced up her look with a pair of simple gold earrings, a slick of pink lipstick and her beloved gold and diamond equestrian-themed brooch which she pinned to her jacket.

couple at ascot © Getty Images
The royal was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Anne was joined at the prestigious event by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Echoing his wife's smart attire, Sir Timothy, 69, rocked a smart tweed jacket, a crisp white shirt and a colourful tie peppered with horses.

The Princess Royal is renowned for her love of sport and horse riding. She was the first British royal to compete at the Olympics, participating at the 1976 Games in Montreal.

couple at equestrian event© Getty Images
The couple elevated their outfits with equestrian-themed accessories

It's a passion she's since passed on to her daughter Zara Tindall who also took part in the Olympics back in 2012 where she took home a silver medal.

Reflecting on her family's obsession with horses, Zara previously told People in 2023: "Our horses are in our family. There's always discussions about performances and things like that."

Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics© Getty Images
Princess Anne competing at the 1976 Olympics

She continued: "There's horses in her [Anne's] life and she does a bit of breeding as well."

Elsewhere, Zara, 43, went on to say: "I think just the passion and love for horses that's been passed down through our family. We're very lucky to have them in our lives.

"Being able to do it every day is incredible and it's such an amazing sport. Any equestrian sport, that partnership between the horse and rider, or an owner and the horse is, it's incredible. We're very lucky to work with horses."

Earlier in the week, Anne attended a performance by the Spanish Riding School of Vienna at the OVO Wembley Arena in London. Dressed to impress, the royal mother-of-two donned her vibrant 'Nehru Coat in Venetian Red' crafted by Shibumi.

The Princess Royal shaking hand of Alfred Hudler from the Spanish Riding School © Alamy
The Princess Royal met with CEO Alfred Hudler from the Spanish Riding School

Her striking cashmere garment featured an eye-catching floral and crane print and an elegant mandarin collar. A string of pearls and chic pearl drop earrings added an extra dose of glamour.

