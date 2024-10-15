Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired plaid outfit
Subscribe
Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired plaid outfit
split screen of princess anne and taylor swift wearing blazers

Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired yellow plaid blazer

The Princess Royal's latest look is popstar-approved

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
15 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Anne wrote her own rulebook when it comes to fashion, effortlessly switching between formal military uniform, elegant occasion wear and casual, outdoorsy outfits.

While the Princess Royal certainly knows her own mind when it comes to style, she does still seek inspiration from other fashionistas, and her latest looks could well be inspired by pop royalty, Taylor Swift.

During a visit to Gateshead for the Royal College of Emergency's Annual Scientific Conference, Princess Anne donned a Swift-inspired ensemble, comprising a plaid blazer and skirt combo with a bold yellow trim.

View post on X

Taylor has been wearing plaid for almost every recent outing, from attending football games to support her beau, Travis Kelce, to nights out in London dressed in head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood. However, the look that has made plaid a mainstay for autumn was the yellow plaid dress she wore to the VMAs.

Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York© Noam Galai
Taylor Swift in yellow plaid

Following Taylor's look at the awards show, searches for ‘yellow plaid’ increased by 222% - we wonder if any of the searches came from Gatcombe Park.

On top of that, searches for 'plaid dresses' rose 122% worldwide in Google searches since the VMAs.

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Boohoo, who gathered the stats on plaid, said: "Taylor's fashion has always been a source of inspiration for many fans, whether through looks on game days or at award shows. Her recent plaid looks have proven really popular, as showcased by the resurging interest in plaid."

Read on to see Taylor and Princess Anne's best plaid looks.

Princess Anne and Taylor Swift's best plaid looks

1/4

Princess Anne and Taylor Swift in red tartan© Getty

Taylor and Princess Anne in red tartain

Red tartan is a timeless look for both Princess Anne and Taylor Swift.

2/4

princess anne and taylor swift both in grey check© Getty

Pleated tweed

Taylor Swift went for a micro-mini, while Princess Anne went for all out elegance in pleated tweed.


3/4

split screen of Taylor Swift and Princess Anne in brown tartan© Getty

Check skirts

Brown hued tweeds are popular with both Princess Anne and Taylor Swift

4/4

split screen of taylor and princess anne in tartan

Bold tartans

Princess Anne and Taylor Swift both delivered a lesson in bold coloured tartans. 

LISTEN: To the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participation in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More