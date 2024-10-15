Princess Anne makes a statement in Taylor Swift-inspired yellow plaid blazer

While the Princess Royal certainly knows her own mind when it comes to style, she does still seek inspiration from other fashionistas, and her latest looks could well be inspired by pop royalty, Taylor Swift.
During a visit to Gateshead for the Royal College of Emergency's Annual Scientific Conference, Princess Anne donned a Swift-inspired ensemble, comprising a plaid blazer and skirt combo with a bold yellow trim.
Following Taylor's look at the awards show, searches for ‘yellow plaid’ increased by 222% - we wonder if any of the searches came from Gatcombe Park.
On top of that, searches for 'plaid dresses' rose 122% worldwide in Google searches since the VMAs.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson from Boohoo, who gathered the stats on plaid, said: "Taylor's fashion has always been a source of inspiration for many fans, whether through looks on game days or at award shows. Her recent plaid looks have proven really popular, as showcased by the resurging interest in plaid."
Read on to see Taylor and Princess Anne's best plaid looks.
Princess Anne and Taylor Swift's best plaid looks
1/4
Taylor and Princess Anne in red tartain
Red tartan is a timeless look for both Princess Anne and Taylor Swift.
2/4
Pleated tweed
Taylor Swift went for a micro-mini, while Princess Anne went for all out elegance in pleated tweed.
3/4
Check skirts
Brown hued tweeds are popular with both Princess Anne and Taylor Swift
4/4
Bold tartans
Princess Anne and Taylor Swift both delivered a lesson in bold coloured tartans.
