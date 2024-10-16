The royal mum squad: Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and others caught cheering on their children

Princess Diana made headlines in 1991 when she was filmed taking part in Prince Harry's sports day, and whilst many royal parents are sporty, they are incredibly supportive of their children's active endeavours.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is known for her love of cycling but is always the first to be cheering on her carriage-driving daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. Not to mention Princess Anne, who is always there to watch her Olympian daughter Zara Tindall showcase her equestrian talents.

Whether it's a friendly polo match or taking part in the Olympics, it's safe to say that royal parents are just like any normal family when it comes to supporting their brood!

Keep scrolling for the sweetest photos of royally proud parents…

1/ 4 © Max Mumby/Indigo The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie couldn't contain her joy back in May 2022 when Lady Louise showed off her carriage-driving talents at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The Duchess was photographed filming Louise on her phone as she rode by. Accompanying her was her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, who was proud as punch as Louise rode by. The then-18-year-old inherited her love of the sport from Prince Philip, who took Louise on her first-ever driving lesson.

2/ 4 © AFP Princess Anne The Princess Royal donned her iconic shades when she watched her daughter, Zara Tindall, competing in the 2012 London Olympics. Anne was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Lawrence, and Queen Camilla whilst Zara took part in the jumping phase of the eventing competition.

3/ 4 © Mirrorpix Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth also made a major fashion statement when watching Princess Anne compete in the dressage event at the Canada Olympic Games in 1976. The late Monarch donned a gorgeous white and green chequerboard dress which she paired with a matching green and white hat.

4/ 4 © Mirrorpix Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother Princess Margaret, the Queen, and their mother, the Queen Mother, looked impeccably chic as they watched then-Prince Charles and Prince Philip compete in the Combermere Cup Final Polo match played at Windsor in 1967. The royal trio all donned sophisticated hats and coats as they looked on at Charles and Philip, who both scored vital goals during the match.

