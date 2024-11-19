Carole Middleton stuns in fitted satin cocktail dress in unearthed photo

But in an unearthed photo from 2008, Kate's mother, now 69, was seen leaving an event hosted by her then-25-year-old daughter - Time to Reflect, an exhibition of photographs of celebrities by Alistair Morrison at the Bluebird, London, which raised funds for UNICEF.
The Middleton matriarch was spotted wearing a slinky satin cocktail dress with a square neckline and cinched waistline.
The figure-flattering style was paired with a pair of opaque black tights and a pair of patent pumps.
She also added a black shoulder bag and carried a velvet longline jacket in a midnight blue hue over one arm. Her shoulder-length honey-hued hair was worn in a voluminous blow-dry with a sweeping side fringe and her natural makeup look featured a fine kohl eyeliner the whole way around her eye - much like the style the Princess wore to her wedding three years later.
Carole Middleton's noughties style
The eyes of the world turned to the Middleton family when news of Prince William's relationship with fellow St Andrews University student Catherine Middleton entered the public domain.
Carole was frequently spotted alongside Kate and her youngest daughter Pippa prior to the royal wedding. In 2005, the former owner of Party Pieces was seen alongside Prince William's then-girlfriend at the Festival of British Eventing at Princess Anne's residence Gatcombe Park.
Both Middleton ladies rocked low-rise jeans with Carole adding Hunter wellies and a quilted gilet to her look.
Meanwhile, in 2006 Carole accompanied her soon-to-be royal daughter to the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy to watch Prince William passing out as a commissioned office.
The proud mother wore a chocolate brown coat dress with red velvet cuffs and collar which just happened to coordinate with Kate's scarlet tapered coat.
Carole's mother-of-the-bride look
Carole oozed luxury when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for William and Kate's wedding in 2011. The doting mother of the bride looked classically elegant in a powder blue coat dress by Catherine Walker with intricate braiding.
The pastel piece was teamed with a matching hat by Hans Corbett and a pair of pale grey suede pumps.
