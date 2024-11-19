Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton stuns in fitted satin cocktail dress in unearthed photo
Carole Middleton in off-white coat dress and hat© Getty

Princess Kate's mother was spotted at an exhibition in 2008

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Carole Middleton is often seen looking sophisticated at public events from her daughter the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas carol concert to a day at Wimbledon.

But in an unearthed photo from 2008, Kate's mother, now 69, was seen leaving an event hosted by her then-25-year-old daughter - Time to Reflect, an exhibition of photographs of celebrities by Alistair Morrison at the Bluebird, London, which raised funds for UNICEF. 

Carole Middleton leaving event in black cocktail dress© Getty

The Middleton matriarch was spotted wearing a slinky satin cocktail dress with a square neckline and cinched waistline.  

Carole middleton talking at event with Laura Parker Bowles© Getty

The figure-flattering style was paired with a pair of opaque black tights and a pair of patent pumps.

Carole middleton in black cocktail dress© Getty

She also added a black shoulder bag and carried a velvet longline jacket in a midnight blue hue over one arm. Her shoulder-length honey-hued hair was worn in a voluminous blow-dry with a sweeping side fringe and her natural makeup look featured a fine kohl eyeliner the whole way around her eye - much like the style the Princess wore to her wedding three years later.

Carole Middleton standing with Kate Middleton© Karwai Tang

Carole Middleton's noughties style

The eyes of the world turned to the Middleton family when news of Prince William's relationship with fellow St Andrews University student Catherine Middleton entered the public domain.

Kate Middleton and her mother Carole Middleton in jeans at Gatcombe Park © Getty

Carole was frequently spotted alongside Kate and her youngest daughter Pippa prior to the royal wedding. In 2005, the former owner of Party Pieces was seen alongside Prince William's then-girlfriend at the Festival of British Eventing at Princess Anne's residence Gatcombe Park.

Both Middleton ladies rocked low-rise jeans with Carole adding Hunter wellies and a quilted gilet to her look.

Kate and Carole at the Sovereign's Parade in coordinating coats© Getty

Meanwhile, in 2006 Carole accompanied her soon-to-be royal daughter to the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy to watch Prince William passing out as a commissioned office.

The proud mother wore a chocolate brown coat dress with red velvet cuffs and collar which just happened to coordinate with Kate's scarlet tapered coat.

Carole Middleton by car in blue coat dress© Getty

Carole's mother-of-the-bride look

Carole oozed luxury when she arrived at Westminster Abbey for William and Kate's wedding in 2011. The doting mother of the bride looked classically elegant in a powder blue coat dress by Catherine Walker with intricate braiding.

Carole Middleton talking to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall after the royal wedding© Getty

DISCOVER: 10 times Princess Kate and Carole Middleton proved they are mother-daughter goals

The pastel piece was teamed with a matching hat by Hans Corbett and a pair of pale grey suede pumps.

