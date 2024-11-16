Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall turns heads in cinched coat and killer boots
Zara Tindall attends day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse © Getty

Zara Tindall oozes confidence in cinched coat and killer boots

Prince William's cousin made an appearance at Cheltenham Racecourse

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
Zara Tindall looked in her element on Saturday as she stepped out looking as pristine as ever for the Power Day at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted wearing a longline structured wool coat with ornate gold buttons and boxy shoulders - the 'Amelia' coat in military green by Fairfax & Favor.

Zara in chocolate brown coat with suede boots© Alamy

The stylish outerwear was worn buttoned over a white blouse with a ruffled front and chiffon pie crust collar for a touch of femininity. 

The royal elevated her look with gorgeous accessories. 

Zara Tindall at races in chocolate brown coat and boots© Alamy

Zara wore a pair of warm brown suede heeled boots to match her crossbody bag and mahogany-hued leather gloves.

For hair, the mother of three wore her blonde locks in a straight style with a green satin headband. Zara rounded off her look with a lick of mascara and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall walking at Cheltenham Racecourse© Getty

Zara's coat collection

Cheltenham Racecourse sees all of Zara's best coat-oriented looks. 

In April, Prince William's cousin headed out with her husband Mike Tindall to attend day two of the April Meeting at Cheltenham where Zara rocked a khaki double-breasted trench coat from Fairfax & Favor.

Zara Tindall attends day 2 of the April Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse 2024 wearing green khaki coat and headband© Getty

The well-dressed royal teamed the sculpted trench with leather leggings and heeled ankle boots, as well as another headband.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall walking in coats or suits© Getty

Meanwhile, the month before the King's niece was spotted on day three of St Patrick's Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival where she twinned with her cousin Princess Beatrice.

Zara was seen wearing a gorgeous herringbone coat from L.K. Bennett which was belted to nip in her silhouette. She paired it with knee-high suede boots from Sloane in black to match her lettuce collar knit top.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 'St Patrick's Thursday' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2024 in Cheltenham, England© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty

The star of the show was the former Olympic equestrian's 'Bow Percher' hat from Juliette Millinery which was a true head-turner.

 Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice rocked a collarless tan coat and matching headband.

Zara Tindall in burgundy coat and boots© Getty

Zara's killer boots

The royal also has quite the boot collection. In January, Zara attended Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse where she dressed up a burgundy belted coat with the most fabulous pair of knee-high riding boots in a cherry-toned chocolate leather - the 'Regina' style from Fairfax & Favor.

Zara Tindall at races in blue coat and hat© Getty

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall borrowed Kate Middleton's ultimate dress coat - and we can see why

Meanwhile, a navy suede pair finished her blue coat look from 2023 perfectly.

