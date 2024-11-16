Zara Tindall oozes confidence in cinched coat and killer boots

Zara Tindall looked in her element on Saturday as she stepped out looking as pristine as ever for the Power Day at Cheltenham Racecourse on Saturday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 42, was spotted wearing a longline structured wool coat with ornate gold buttons and boxy shoulders - the 'Amelia' coat in military green by Fairfax & Favor.

© Alamy The stylish outerwear was worn buttoned over a white blouse with a ruffled front and chiffon pie crust collar for a touch of femininity. The royal elevated her look with gorgeous accessories.

© Alamy Zara wore a pair of warm brown suede heeled boots to match her crossbody bag and mahogany-hued leather gloves. For hair, the mother of three wore her blonde locks in a straight style with a green satin headband. Zara rounded off her look with a lick of mascara and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

© Getty Zara's coat collection Cheltenham Racecourse sees all of Zara's best coat-oriented looks. In April, Prince William's cousin headed out with her husband Mike Tindall to attend day two of the April Meeting at Cheltenham where Zara rocked a khaki double-breasted trench coat from Fairfax & Favor.

© Getty The well-dressed royal teamed the sculpted trench with leather leggings and heeled ankle boots, as well as another headband.



© Getty Meanwhile, the month before the King's niece was spotted on day three of St Patrick's Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival where she twinned with her cousin Princess Beatrice. Zara was seen wearing a gorgeous herringbone coat from L.K. Bennett which was belted to nip in her silhouette. She paired it with knee-high suede boots from Sloane in black to match her lettuce collar knit top.

© Max Mumby/Indigo,Getty The star of the show was the former Olympic equestrian's 'Bow Percher' hat from Juliette Millinery which was a true head-turner. Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice rocked a collarless tan coat and matching headband.



© Getty Zara's killer boots The royal also has quite the boot collection. In January, Zara attended Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham Racecourse where she dressed up a burgundy belted coat with the most fabulous pair of knee-high riding boots in a cherry-toned chocolate leather - the 'Regina' style from Fairfax & Favor.

Meanwhile, a navy suede pair finished her blue coat look from 2023 perfectly.