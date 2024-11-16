Princess Anne is pristine in structured coat with special jewel

Princess Anne looked so put together for a sporty outing on Saturday. The Princess Royal, 74, was spotted in the crowds at the Famous Grouse Nations Series rugby match between Scotland and Portugal at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.
King Charles' sister was seen wearing a navy structured coat with a structured silhouette and sharp lapels.
Anne also wore a forest green roll-neck jumper for extra warmth and paid tribute to Scotland by wearing a tartan scarf as she stood in the stands with Colin Rigby, the president of the Scottish Rugby Union.
The royal also attached a special brooch to her wool coat. The royal patron of the Scottish Rugby Union was seen wearing the silver brooch featuring engraving and four amethysts which she often wears to Scottish rugby matches.
The royal joined the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance where she wore a sophisticated black dress accessorised with patent black loafers and a silk neck scarf.
Autumn-ready fashion
Meanwhile, Peter Phillips' mother supported her brother King Charles as he hosted a reception for medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace on 7 November.
The mother of two looked lovely in a burgundy collarless coat dress which was teamed with bow-adorned slip-on black shoes and a patterned scarf.
The royal is a fan of a printed scarf when it comes to breaking up a monochrome outfit. In October, she stepped out to attend QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse wearing her Highgrove check scarf in mustard and charcoal grey.
It was used to accessorise a pale brown coat and shin-height boots.
