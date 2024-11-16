Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is pristine in structured coat with special jewel
Princess Anne side on in coat and checked scarf© Getty

Prince William's aunt was spotted at a Scotland v Portugal rugby match  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Anne looked so put together for a sporty outing on Saturday. The Princess Royal, 74, was spotted in the crowds at the Famous Grouse Nations Series rugby match between Scotland and Portugal at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. 

King Charles' sister was seen wearing a navy structured coat with a structured silhouette and sharp lapels. 

Anne also wore a forest green roll-neck jumper for extra warmth and paid tribute to Scotland by wearing a tartan scarf as she stood in the stands with Colin Rigby, the president of the Scottish Rugby Union.

Princess Royal spotted at Murrayfield Stadium in a navy coat alongside President of the Scottish Rugby Union Colin Rigby © Getty

The royal also attached a special brooch to her wool coat. The royal patron of the Scottish Rugby Union was seen wearing the silver brooch featuring engraving and four amethysts which she often wears to Scottish rugby matches.

Princess Anne, Patron of Scottish Rugby Union, shakes hands with Gregory Alldritt of France prior to the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France at BT Murrayfield Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Edinburgh, Scotland. © Stu Forster

Zara Tindall's mother was seen wearing the same hip-length coat and brooch when she spectated the Six Nations 2024 match between Scotland and France in February. The piece has become somewhat of a good luck charm.

Princess Anne in a black dress at the Festival of Remembrance© WPA Pool

A poignant evening look

Last week the royal opted for a totally different evening look as she attended a poignant event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

King Charles and Princess Anne clapping© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The royal joined the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance where she wore a sophisticated black dress accessorised with patent black loafers and a silk neck scarf.

Anne alongside King Charles at buckingham palace© Getty

Autumn-ready fashion

Meanwhile, Peter Phillips' mother supported her brother King Charles as he hosted a reception for medalists from the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at Buckingham Palace on 7 November.

The mother of two looked lovely in a burgundy collarless coat dress which was teamed with bow-adorned slip-on black shoes and a patterned scarf.

woman smiling in wool coat and suede boots © Getty Images

The royal is a fan of a printed scarf when it comes to breaking up a monochrome outfit. In October, she stepped out to attend QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse wearing her Highgrove check scarf in mustard and charcoal grey.

It was used to accessorise a pale brown coat and shin-height boots.

