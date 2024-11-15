Sarah Ferguson is identical to Princess Kate in slinkiest evening gown

The Duchess of York looked elegant as she stepped out on Thursday night for The British Forces Foundation's 25th Anniversary Ball at Raffles London in a dress that may look familiar to royal fans.

Sarah Ferguson, 65, was seen wearing a stunning black form-fitting evening gown that skimmed the floor with a white caped detail over the shoulders.

© Getty The Safiyaa gown was teamed with gold drop earrings as the mother of two posed alongside Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter Zenouska Mowatt. Sarah also wore a simple beaded headband in her auburn locks.



© Getty The outfit was almost identical to the gorgeous Roland Mouret dress the Princess of Wales wore to the Royal Performance of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.



© Getty Kate, 42, teamed the figure-flattering dress with a pair of Robinson Pelham earrings worth a staggering £10,500.



© Getty A royal re-wear The last time the royal was seen in the fabulous designer dress was at the Knights Of Charity Gala photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes in 2019. On this occasion, Princess Eugenie's mother teamed the gown with full-length black gloves and a micro bag.

© Getty Royal style lookalike The Duchess loves a caped look similar to the colour-blocked dress she wore on Thursday night. In September, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew flew to Sweden for the Perfect World Foundation's Honorary Conservation Award ceremony where she chose a forest green caped gown, the 'Sarita' style from Safiyaa.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a similar style in teal to The Royal Variety Performance last November.



© Getty Meanwhile, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has also been known to rock a caped Safiyaa dress.



© Getty DISCOVER: Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits The Duchess of Sussex wore a red version to the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020 having worn a blue version two years prior at a state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji.