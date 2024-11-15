Sarah Ferguson is identical to Princess Kate in slinkiest evening gown

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson is identical to Kate Middleton in slinkiest evening gown
Sarah ferguson and kate middleton split in green © Getty

Princess Beatrice's mother looked just like Prince William's wife  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
14 minutes ago
The Duchess of York looked elegant as she stepped out on Thursday night for The British Forces Foundation's 25th Anniversary Ball at Raffles London in a dress that may look familiar to royal fans.

Sarah Ferguson, 65, was seen wearing a stunning black form-fitting evening gown that skimmed the floor with a white caped detail over the shoulders. 

Sarah Ferguson posed with Yousra Bellamine and man in black gowns© Getty

The Safiyaa gown was teamed with gold drop earrings as the mother of two posed alongside Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter Zenouska Mowatt. Sarah also wore a simple beaded headband in her auburn locks.

Zenouska Mowatt and Katharine Pooley with Sarah Ferguson in fabulous gowns© Getty

The outfit was almost identical to the gorgeous Roland Mouret dress the Princess of Wales wore to the Royal Performance of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022.

Kate middleton in black dress with tom cruise© Getty

Kate, 42, teamed the figure-flattering dress with a pair of Robinson Pelham earrings worth a staggering £10,500.

Sarah Ferguson in black and white gown© Getty

A royal re-wear

The last time the royal was seen in the fabulous designer dress was at the Knights Of Charity Gala photocall at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes in 2019.

On this occasion, Princess Eugenie's mother teamed the gown with full-length black gloves and a micro bag.

Sarah ferguson on red carpet in green caped dress© Getty

Royal style lookalike

The Duchess loves a caped look similar to the colour-blocked dress she wore on Thursday night. 

In September, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew flew to Sweden for the Perfect World Foundation's Honorary Conservation Award ceremony where she chose a forest green caped gown, the 'Sarita' style from Safiyaa.

The prince and Princess of Wales in black tie© Getty

The Princess of Wales wore a similar style in teal to The Royal Variety Performance last November.  

Prince Harry in red jacket and Meghan in red caped dress© Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has also been known to rock a caped Safiyaa dress.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a state dinner hosted by the president of the South Pacific nation Jioji Konrote at the Grand Pacific Hotel on October 23, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. © Getty

DISCOVER: Royal style twins! Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and more in identical outfits

The Duchess of Sussex wore a red version to the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in 2020 having worn a blue version two years prior at a state dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Fiji.

