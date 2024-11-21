Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie's glittering £3m tiara collection including mysterious headpiece
Duchess Sophie in tiaras© Getty

Prince Edward's wife has worn an array of heirloom jewels  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie has made floaty floral dresses and structured blazers a staple in her wardrobe but as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and previously the Countess of Wessex, the royal has worn some impressive heirloom tiaras.

Prince Edward's wife, 59, made her tiara debut on her wedding day in 1999, pairing her bespoke Samantha Show gown with the Anthemion tiara which was gifted to Miss Rhys-Jones by the late Queen for her special day. 

Since marrying Edward, Sophie has gone on to wear a number of shining tiaras on milestone occasions. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on her collection with help from expert jeweller at F. Hinds, Jeremy Hinds.

The Anthemion tiara

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie on their wedding day© Anwar Hussein
Sophie wore the anthium tiara with pearls from Prince Edward on her wedding day

The special Anthemion tiara is simply stunning with the late Queen's diamonds used to create an anthemion motif. 

"Whilst there aren’t many confirmed details about the Anthemion tiara, it is speculated that its diamonds originated from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet crown, and have been swapped out and rearranged in a daintier fashion," Jeremy exclusively tells us, estimating the tiara to be worth £1 million. 

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward waving from a carriage on their wedding day© Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library
The couple married in 1999

According to the Court Jeweller, the circlet was made with a set of detachable fleur-de-lis, a Maltese cross, and anthemion elements that could all be swapped out and rearranged. Sophie re-wore the piece at the wedding of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark in 2004 and Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden in 2010.

The Wessex Aquamarine tiara

Sophie at Buckingham Palace in petrol blue gown and tiara© Getty
Sophie during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in the special tiara

Estimated at a staggering £1 million, the jewellery expert tells us that the Wessex Aquamarine tiara is a truly fascinating piece as not only is it a tiara, but it can convert into a statement necklace.

"This somewhat ocean-themed piece has a striking wave-shaped diamond band that meets in the middle with a large oval-cut, pale blue gem, known as aquamarine," Jeremy tells us. 

Sophie wearing her diamond and aquamarine tiara at Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wedding in 2015© Getty
Sophie wearing her diamond and aquamarine tiara at Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's wedding in 2015

"As one of the Dutchess' go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons.  As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won't see this piece on any other royal."

The mother of two sported this as a tiara most recently at the 2023 State Banquet for South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol but it also forms her royal wedding repertoire as she wore it to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's wedding in 2015.

The Five Aquamarine Ribbon tiara  

Sophie wore the tiara at Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's wedding in 2012© Getty
Sophie wore the tiara at Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie's wedding in 2012

The Five Aquamarine Ribbon tiara is the most elusive in Sophie's collection.

Jeremy tells us: "There is little known about the Five Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara. We do know that Queen Elizabeth II favoured aquamarine stones, and so does the Duchess of Edinburgh. 

Sophie with blue tiara with edward in uniform© Getty
Sophie wore her gorgeous blue tiara to the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden

"The five cushion-shaped aquamarine gems are surrounded by flower motifs, bejewelled with what appears to be a mixture of rose and circular-cut diamonds, making up a border that sits high above the head," he continues. 

Sophie chose the enigmatic jewel in 2012 for a dinner held the night before the wedding of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and again the following year at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

Duchess Sophie in a pink dress and tiara© Pool BENAINOUS/DUCLOS/TRAVERS
Duchess Sophie at Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson's wedding

Though Jeremy estimates this diadem to also be worth £1 million he makes an important point about the value of royal tiaras that sets them apart from the crowd.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie's 'unofficial' royal marriage bond 

"[A royal tiara's] true worth is not in the metals and gemstones, but in its history and sentimental value," the jewellery expert explains. "The significance of each tiara cannot only be valued in numbers but also in  its age and wearer, making some, in essence, priceless."

