Duchess Sophie's glittering £3m tiara collection including mysterious headpiece

Duchess Sophie has made floaty floral dresses and structured blazers a staple in her wardrobe but as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and previously the Countess of Wessex, the royal has worn some impressive heirloom tiaras.
Prince Edward's wife, 59, made her tiara debut on her wedding day in 1999, pairing her bespoke Samantha Show gown with the Anthemion tiara which was gifted to Miss Rhys-Jones by the late Queen for her special day.
Since marrying Edward, Sophie has gone on to wear a number of shining tiaras on milestone occasions. Join HELLO! in getting the full lowdown on her collection with help from expert jeweller at F. Hinds, Jeremy Hinds.
The Anthemion tiara
The special Anthemion tiara is simply stunning with the late Queen's diamonds used to create an anthemion motif.
"Whilst there aren’t many confirmed details about the Anthemion tiara, it is speculated that its diamonds originated from Queen Victoria’s Regal Circlet crown, and have been swapped out and rearranged in a daintier fashion," Jeremy exclusively tells us, estimating the tiara to be worth £1 million.
Estimated at a staggering £1 million, the jewellery expert tells us that the Wessex Aquamarine tiara is a truly fascinating piece as not only is it a tiara, but it can convert into a statement necklace.
"This somewhat ocean-themed piece has a striking wave-shaped diamond band that meets in the middle with a large oval-cut, pale blue gem, known as aquamarine," Jeremy tells us.
"As one of the Dutchess' go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons. As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won't see this piece on any other royal."
The mother of two sported this as a tiara most recently at the 2023 State Banquet for South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol but it also forms her royal wedding repertoire as she wore it to Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's wedding in 2015.
The Five Aquamarine Ribbon tiara
The Five Aquamarine Ribbon tiara is the most elusive in Sophie's collection.
Jeremy tells us: "There is little known about the Five Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara. We do know that Queen Elizabeth II favoured aquamarine stones, and so does the Duchess of Edinburgh.
"The five cushion-shaped aquamarine gems are surrounded by flower motifs, bejewelled with what appears to be a mixture of rose and circular-cut diamonds, making up a border that sits high above the head," he continues.
Sophie chose the enigmatic jewel in 2012 for a dinner held the night before the wedding of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and again the following year at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden.
Though Jeremy estimates this diadem to also be worth £1 million he makes an important point about the value of royal tiaras that sets them apart from the crowd.
"[A royal tiara's] true worth is not in the metals and gemstones, but in its history and sentimental value," the jewellery expert explains. "The significance of each tiara cannot only be valued in numbers but also in its age and wearer, making some, in essence, priceless."
