Queen Camilla just sported trendy mismatched earrings - and no one noticed

The Queen stepped out for two public outings in one day and there was a certain detail in the royal's style choices that caught our eye, and let's just say it was a more unconventional choice from Camilla.

The royal was seen out in Swindon wearing a tan brushed coat with stitching detailing down the front and on the sleeves. She teamed it with a traditional country chic ensemble - a khaki green round neck jumper with a red tartan pleated skirt.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore mismatched earrings

King Charles' wife topped off the look with a pair of over-the-knee black suede boots by Russell and Bromley. The royal's hair was worn in her signature blow-dry and her makeup was kept simple with her new trendy overlined lip look and a lick of mascara.

© Getty Camilla loves her Van Cleef bracelet

Camilla popped on her favourite 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18-carat Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' by Van Cleef & Arpels but royal onlookers may not have noticed an unusual detail in the Queen's jewellery choices. Camilla was seen wearing mismatched earrings.

Though they were both pretty pieces, the earrings did not match in the slightest. On her right side, she wore a gold statement earring with diamond chips and on the other side, she wore a pearl drop earring.

© Getty Queen Camilla was shown an array of carriage clocks

Her Majesty usually sticks to traditional jewellery choices, after all, Van Cleef & Arpels is one of her most-worn brands and it has a long-standing history as a brand worn by aristocracy. Jewellery expert Stefano Pietrini, from Watches and Crystals, told HELLO! that: Van Cleef & Arpels' long history of dressing the most elite members of society, coupled with its fine craftsmanship and highest quality jewels, is what makes it so popular among royals, even to this day."

© Getty Camilla even tried on a Rolex watch

Camilla visited a refuge centre before heading to Deacon & Son Jewellers who are celebrating 175 years of trading.

© Getty A young girl gave Camilla a get well card for King Charles

The royal was seen meeting the company's manager director Richard Deacon who showed her a collection of carriage clocks and even tried on a Rolex Oyster Perpetual herself. She later visited the Deacon & Son Jewellers workshop where the team use traditional skills and craftsmanship in making and repairing clocks, watches and jewellery, before stepping onto the streets of Swindon that were lined with well-wishers. Many held out cards for the King who will undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

© Getty Camilla stepped out to greet well-wishers in Swindon

The royal stepped out just days earlier to open the new 'Safe Space' during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery in Scotland, as part of an initiative to guide those who suspect someone is living with domestic abuse. She wore a caramel-coloured checked dress coat by Roy Allen which paired with the same suede boots by Russell and Bromley and the 'Mini Venice Bag in Forest Grain' by Demellier London.

© Getty Camilla visited Aberdeen Art Gallery

Before that, Her Majesty styled the stylish boots with a dressier coat for a special occasion. She was seen with her husband the King attending the New Year's Eve Mattins service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate wearing a stunning aquamarine Bruce Oldfield tweed dress coat with a black leather clutch by Anna Valentine x Charles Laurie, leather gloves and a beautiful flower-adorned hat by Philip Treacy.