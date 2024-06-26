Duchess Sophie is spectacular in dripping diamonds and breathtaking tiara

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked truly spellbinding on Tuesday night as she was seen making her way along the East Gallery at Buckingham Palace to attend a state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing a brand new couture gown from Suzannah London in a deep green hue. The gown featured a tailored waistline, a full princess skirt, and a fitted bodice.

© Getty Duchess Sophie dazzled in a tiara previously worn by the Princess of Wales

The V-necked number was teamed with a magnificent array of dazzling diamond jewels. Sophie was seen wearing The Lotus Flower Tiara on loan from her sister-in-law Queen Camilla, as well as the incredible Diamond Chandelier Drop Earrings and Necklace.

The Lotus Flower Tiara was worn by the Princess of Wales at the Diplomatic Corps reception in 2022. She styled the diadem, which was originally made by the House of Garrard in 1923 for the Queen Mother, with a custom red Jenny Packham gown covered in beaded embellishment.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore the tiara in 2022

Rounding off the Duchess' look was the 'Maud' clutch in silver from Anya Hindmarch. Her sandy blonde locks were styled in a sweeping updo and her makeup was impeccable as always with fluttery eyelashes.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Camilla debuted the family order at the State Banquet

Queen Camilla matched Sophie's magnificent energy. She wore a white couture gown from Fiona Clare with the amazing Burmese Ruby and Diamond Tiara, as well as Queen Elizabeth’s Festoon Necklace.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Camilla and the Empress wore white

Empress Masako of Japan looked splendid in a white lace-adorned dress with the dazzling Imperial Chrysanthemum Tiara. Also in attendance at the momentous event was the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's state banquet style

The royal was last seen at a Buckingham Palace state banquet last November when the King hosted South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on their first day of the three-day state visit to the UK.

© WPA Pool Sophie stunned in a white gown last November

The mother-of-two looked beautiful in a white Suzannah London floor-length dress with a sheer panel across the shoulders with floral embroidery detailing. The garment cinched at the waist and was teamed with her Aquamarine Tiara.

© Getty Sophie wore her aquamarine tiara to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace last November

She re-wore the same diadem the year prior when the royal family hosted the president of South Africa with a Suzannah petrol blue gown with a wrap-style bodice.

Beautiful in blue

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in blue

Prior to the state banquet, Prince Edward's wife was seen at the Royal Windsor Cup Final wearing a sleeveless shirt dress in powder blue from Emilia Wickstead with the 'High Mary Jane Leather Espadrille' from Penelope Chilvers and the 'Paloma' bag from Sophie Habsburg.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Radiant Sophie wore a floral headband

Prince William's aunt rounded off her look with an unexpected accessory – a floral printed headband.