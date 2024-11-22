Princess Beatrice glows in new bump-friendly dress on glam night out

On Thursday evening, the stunning Princess Beatrice looked beautiful as she was pictured at a launch event for her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's gallery, Banda.

Beatrice emitted that elusive, pregnancy glow in pictures that appeared on the brand's Instagram account, showing pictures of the glamorous bash, which was held at Wild By Tart in Belgravia.

With her skin glowing and her hair perfectly preened, the daughter of Sarah Ferguson looked fabulous, wearing a lovely dress by one of her favourite fashion labels, ME+EM.

ME+EM's 'Silk Scattered Floral Print Maxi Dress' Worn by Princess Beatrice

The dress Beatrice wore is known as the 'Silk Scattered Floral Print Maxi Dress' and costs £595.

© Getty Princess Beatrice has been looking so chic throughout her second pregnancy

The sleek style is made in a draped fabric, so ideal for blossoming bumps. The website says of the style, which was adorned in an eye-catching feather print: "Effortlessly flattering, this maxi dress is made from pure silk with a naturally breathable, fluid drape. Intelligent design features include functional pockets and ruching across the waist for a defined fit."

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice and husband Edoardo, married in 2020, and welcomed their first child together – daughter Sienna – back in 2021. Edoardo, 40, is already a doting dad to son Christopher "Wolfie" whom he shares with his ex, Dara Huang.

Beatrice's stylish week

It's been a super busy week for the redhead royal! The 36-year-old wowed onlookers in an all-black tailored ensemble as she attended Ralph Lauren's festive event in London on Wednesday evening.

Giving pregnant women some great tips in styling a growing bump, Beatrice wore an elegant, oversized black tuxedo blazer featuring satin lapels, which she layered casually over a chic black midi dress. Accessorising to perfection, she added a small clutch bag and some fabulous, pointed toe high heels.

© Getty Images Beatrice at Ralph Lauren's holiday celebration earlier this week

Prince Harry's cousin wore little makeup and wore her famously, flame-red hair sleek and straight.

© Getty Images Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, joined Princess Beatrice for the festivities

Also at the star-studded event was the Marchioness of Bath, HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large, who wore an eye-catching, satin white skirt, embellished with floral embroidery, which she paired with a cropped, white cable knit jumper. She also carried a black leather handbag and added a contemporary black and white baseball jacket over her shoulders.