Princess Beatrice parties with Nicky Hilton in bump-friendly cocktail dress

Princess Beatrice looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she headed to a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

The fashion bash was the second star-studded event for the global launch and Beatrice, 36, looked stunning in a gorgeous cocktail dress from the brand.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at acocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance

The redhead royal wore the brand's 'Eliana midi dress' which costs £952. The daughter of Prince Andrew styled the glossy number with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag. Divine!

This type of style is great for a pregnant woman as it skims the bump, streamlining the shape. Also, the material is uber comfortable, but is still ideal to wear to a glittering event like this one.

Beatrice wore the 'Eliana midi dress' by Rebecca Vallance

Beatrice, who has a daughter named Sienna, wore her glossy red hair in a tumbling, lightly curled style and her makeup was fresh, glowing and subtle.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, chatted to Nicky at dinner and the pair posed for a lovely picture, too.

© Getty Nicky Hilton and Princess Beatrice at the glam event

Speaking about her collaboration with designer Rebecca, Nicky remarked: "From the initial mood boards and ideas to the final execution of the pieces, Rebecca and I have worked together to create a beautiful collection and we’re so happy be able to share it with our London family – one we are both so very proud of and that perfectly captures a quintessential holiday spirit.

© Getty Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were also in attendance

Also in attendance were twins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, as well as their big sister, Lady Kitty who all looked incredible in their sparkly dresses. Kitty's dress was a black strapless number, Amelia dazzled in red and Eliza rocked a mini frock with delicate, contrasting white lace detail.

Rebecca Vallance launched her label in 2011, and many celebrities have been following her brand ever since. Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale have all stepped out in her designs over the years. What a list!