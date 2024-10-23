Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Beatrice parties with Nicky Hilton in bump-friendly cocktail dress
Princess Beatrice of York attends a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Princess Eugenie's big sister looks glowing during her second pregnancy

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she headed to a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

The fashion bash was the second star-studded event for the global launch and Beatrice, 36, looked stunning in a gorgeous cocktail dress from the brand.

Princess Beatrice of York attends a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Princess Beatrice at acocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance

 The redhead royal wore the brand's 'Eliana midi dress' which costs £952. The daughter of Prince Andrew styled the glossy number with Roger Vivier shoes and a matching clutch bag. Divine! 

This type of style is great for a pregnant woman as it skims the bump, streamlining the shape. Also, the material is uber comfortable, but is still ideal to wear to a glittering event like this one.

Rebecca Vallance Eliana midi dress
Beatrice wore the 'Eliana midi dress' by Rebecca Vallance

Beatrice, who has a daughter named Sienna, wore her glossy red hair in a tumbling, lightly curled style and her makeup was fresh, glowing and subtle.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The daughter of Sarah Ferguson, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, chatted to Nicky at dinner and the pair posed for a lovely picture, too.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Princess Beatrice of York attend a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England.© Getty
Nicky Hilton and Princess Beatrice at the glam event

Speaking about her collaboration with designer Rebecca, Nicky remarked: "From the initial mood boards and ideas to the final execution of the pieces, Rebecca and I have worked together to create a beautiful collection and we’re so happy be able to share it with our London family – one we are both so very proud of and that perfectly captures a quintessential holiday spirit.

Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer at the Rebecca Vallance dinner© Getty
Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer were also in attendance

Also in attendance were twins Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, as well as their big sister, Lady Kitty who all looked incredible in their sparkly dresses. Kitty's dress was a black strapless number, Amelia dazzled in red and Eliza rocked a mini frock with delicate, contrasting white lace detail.

Rebecca Vallance launched her label in 2011, and many celebrities have been following her brand ever since. Rita Ora, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Sienna Miller, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Teigen, Halle Berry, Sofia Vergara and Kate Beckinsale have all stepped out in her designs over the years. What a list!

