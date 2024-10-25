Princess Beatrice's pregnancy hair transformation is the shiniest we’ve ever seen it

Ever since Princess Beatrice announced her second pregnancy last month, we have noticed that the daughter of Sarah Ferguson has been glowing! The 36-year-old has embraced her journey so far, looking super chic and rocking the most amazing pregnancy wardrobe.

Beauty wise, Princess Eugenie's elder sister's skin has been looking flawless, but it's her famous auburn mane that we can't get enough of.

© Getty Princess Beatrice at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance earlier this week

Beatrice's long locks of cascading curls have always looked beautiful, but the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sported seriously shiny hair on Tuesday evening. The royal went to a glamorous event in Gaia, Mayfair, where she celebrated with socialite Nicky Hilton as part of her Rebecca Vallance collection launch.

© Getty Beatrice's hair looked so helathy and shiny

Beatrice rocked a stunning cocktail dress and her locks looked so shiny, healthy and full.

It comes as no surprise really; after all, many women experience a surge of hair health during pregnancy.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Top hairstylist Micheal Gray explained: "Pregnancy has a huge effect on women’s hair, and nails. With increased blood circulation, revved-up metabolism that brings more nutrients to your hair and nails.

© Getty Beatrice wore a headband at Ascot earlier this year

"With increased percentage of anagen growing hairs. Anagen hairs are those which are in the vigorous growth phase, which is due to oestrogen stimulation. Oestrogen prolongs this anagen phase and slows down the conversion of hair from the anagen to the telogen (or resting) phase."

Where does Princess Beatrice get her hair cut?

It's not known where Beatrice gets her hair done - but we are sure it will be somewhere in London.

The royal family tends to keep who does their beauty treatments super private. Although, back in 2021, Beatrice and Eugenie's makeup artist for the Queen's Jubilee weekend was Hannah Martin, and their hair was preened by Ben Cooke. We know this as the royal sisters posed alongside Hannah and Ben (the man behind Victoria Beckham's famous 'Pob' haircut.)