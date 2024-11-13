Princess Beatrice defies expectations in ankle-baring floaty dress

Princess Beatrice took her statement floaty dress all the way to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as she attended an AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future meeting alongside Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Crown Prince.
The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter, 36, was seen wearing a black polka dot dress with a dipped hem and round neckline which skimmed her blossoming baby bump nicely.
The floaty number was teamed with a black cropped jacket with an elasticated waistline and Mandarin collar.
Prince William's cousin styled the leg-baring look with a pair of beige and black capped-toe ballet flats and stacked fine gold bracelets.
The royal's auburn locks were styled down and seemingly unstyled for a casual look and she wore minimal makeup.
Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice looked lovely when she stepped out this week for the Future Textiles 10th anniversary exhibition at the Garrison Chapel.
The royal rocked a knitted cardigan and floaty skirt co-ord with a longline coat and heeled boots.
A princess in polka dots
The last time the expectant mother wore a polka dot dress was in September to the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife paired the 'Brindisi' dress from Crida Milano with a cropped black jacket and the 'Camille' style Mary-Janes from L.K. Bennett.
Beatrice's casual look
Though royal ladies wear formal gowns for fabulous evening events, Beatrice has proved that a casual look can also look put together.
In September, Princess Eugenie's sister attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials in Oxfordshire where she rocked a beige utility skirt with a denim shirt and black Veja trainers to match her striped bucket bag.
To add a touch of luxury to her look, the royal tied a cashmere sweater over her shoulders and swept her hair off her face with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Beatrice's evening attire
The royal switched up her look entirely in October when she made an appearance at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Bar at Gaia in London.
Beatrice modelled a black bow-adorned midi dress with puffed sleeves and a figure-flattering fit. The festive number was teamed with buckle-adorned sparkly heels and twinkly grey eyeshadow to tie the look together.
