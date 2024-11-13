Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Princess Beatrice amazes in ankle-baring floaty dress
Princess Beatrice smiling in floral dress and pink headband© Getty

Princess Beatrice defies expectations in ankle-baring floaty dress

Prince William's cousin was seen at an important meeting in Abu Dhabi  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice took her statement floaty dress all the way to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as she attended an AI and Energy for a Sustainable Future meeting alongside Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Crown Prince.

The Duke and Duchess of York's eldest daughter, 36, was seen wearing a black polka dot dress with a dipped hem and round neckline which skimmed her blossoming baby bump nicely. 

Princess Beatrice with business people in posed photo © Shutterstock

The floaty number was teamed with a black cropped jacket with an elasticated waistline and Mandarin collar. 

Princess Beatrice in polka dot dress with ballet flats in line up of business people© Shutterstock

Prince William's cousin styled the leg-baring look with a pair of beige and black capped-toe ballet flats and stacked fine gold bracelets.

Princess Beatrice shaking hand of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi © Shutterstock

The royal's auburn locks were styled down and seemingly unstyled for a casual look and she wore minimal makeup.

Princess Beatrice talking to three women at textiles exhibition© The King’s Foundation

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice looked lovely when she stepped out this week for the Future Textiles 10th anniversary exhibition at the Garrison Chapel.

The royal rocked a knitted cardigan and floaty skirt co-ord with a longline coat and heeled boots.

Princess Beatrice in a spotty dress in office© Getty

A princess in polka dots

The last time the expectant mother wore a polka dot dress was in September to the BGC Group Charity Day on behalf of Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. 

Princess Beatrice on red carpet in polka dot dress© Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wife paired the 'Brindisi' dress from Crida Milano with a cropped black jacket and the 'Camille' style Mary-Janes from L.K. Bennett.

Princess Beatrice smiles in denim shirt and beige skirt© Shutterstock

Beatrice's casual look

Though royal ladies wear formal gowns for fabulous evening events, Beatrice has proved that a casual look can also look put together. 

In September, Princess Eugenie's sister attended the Cornbury House Horse Trials in Oxfordshire where she rocked a beige utility skirt with a denim shirt and black Veja trainers to match her striped bucket bag. 

To add a touch of luxury to her look, the royal tied a cashmere sweater over her shoulders and swept her hair off her face with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Princess Beatrice of York attends a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their Holiday Collection at The Bar at Gaia on October 22, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Beatrice's evening attire

The royal switched up her look entirely in October when she made an appearance at a cocktail party hosted by Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance to celebrate the launch of their holiday collection at The Bar at Gaia in London.

Alice Naylor-Leyland and Princess Beatrice in bow-adorned dresses© Getty

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice's pregnancy hair transformation is the shiniest we've ever seen it

Beatrice modelled a black bow-adorned midi dress with puffed sleeves and a figure-flattering fit. The festive number was teamed with buckle-adorned sparkly heels and twinkly grey eyeshadow to tie the look together.

