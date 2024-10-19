Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's bump-skimming pregnancy wardrobe
pregnant meghan markle, princess kate, princess beatrice, zara tindall, princess eugenie© Getty

Pregnancy style! Princess Beatrice's bump-skimming wardrobe predicted

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in the spring

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On 1 October, the royal family announced that Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and royal fans are delighted.

A sibling for Sienna and Edaordo's son Wolfie, the new baby is a welcome addition to the family of five. Royal fans are already waiting to see which pieces will make it into Beatrice's pregnancy wardrobe as she looks ahead to months of beautiful bump-skimming pieces.

The mother-to-be will have plenty of inspiration to draw from the pregnancy wardrobes of those closest to her - Princess Eugenie, the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie, and Zara Tindall

Join HELLO! in discovering the kind of fabulous outfit staples we can expect from Princess Beatrice during this special time…

1/9

Pregnant Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon 2021© Getty

Plenty of polka dots

While pregnant with her first child in 2021, Beatrice was spotted at Wimbledon in a puff sleeve spotty dress - a style she could well transition into winter for this pregnancy.

2/9

pregnant Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arriving at St George's Chapel© Getty

A taste for the classics

Pregnancy doesn't have to be a time to throw your usual sense of style out of the window. A pregnant Princess Eugenie rocked a printed dress, coat, and headband ensemble to the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel in 2023 and she could easily transition the same combo into new mum life.

3/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William entering Westminster Abbey © Getty

Coat dresses

Beatrice could follow the Princess of Wales' lead who rocked a coat dress through all three of her pregnancies, including this soft pink number worn to the Commonwealth Observance Service in 2015 when she was expecting Princess Charlotte.

4/9

Catherine pregnant and Sophie wessex at Buckingham Palace © Getty

Flying high

The Princess of Wales also proved that the right heels can be comfortable enough to wear through pregnancy - including this black pair worn to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. Beatrice can definitely take notes.

5/9

pregnant Zara Phillips in 2013 in jeans and poncho© Getty

Comfortable denim

On the other hand, Zara Tindall proved that comfort is key and even more casual of pregnancy looks can be stylish. She wore pregnancy jeans and a poncho to the Paddy Power Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2013 while pregnant with Mia - a set of staples that will see Beatrice through.

6/9

pregnant duchess Sophie in lilac dress and coat on grass© Getty

Monochrome magic

Duchess Sophie dressed up for an early evening tour of the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show in 2003 when she was pregnant with Lady Louise. Beatrice can take style cues from Sophie's ability to rock bump-flattering lilac tones across her dress and coat.

7/9

pregnant Meghan markle waving in nude dress© Getty

Bodycon styles

The Duchess of Sussex embraced her bump with a number of gorgeous looks throughout her pregnancy with Prince Archie. In 2019, Meghan Markle was seen visiting the Mayhew Animal Welfare Charity in a slinky nude dress with a matching wool coat that would sit perfectly in Beatrice's pregnancy wardrobe this winter.

8/9

Princess Diana pregnant in green dress© Getty

Maximalist prints

Queen of print, the late Princess Diana served endless pregnancy style inspiration in the 1980s for royal ladies like Beatrice. She wore this Catherine Walker look to the polo while pregnant with Prince William with an oversized collar that is back in trend in 2024.

9/9

Sarah, Duchess Of York pregnant in ski outfit© Getty

Stylish co ords

Who else for Beatrice to take style tips from than her own mother? Sarah Ferguson rocked a ski chic look in 1990 featuring a cream co-ord styled with a cropped jacket and fur-adorned boots.

