Princess Anne makes glittering entrance at state banquet in eye-catching tiara

On Tuesday night, Princess Anne made a glittering entrance as she attended a state banquet hosted by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Emir of Qatar's UK visit.

The Princess Royal, 74, looked beautiful in a stunning cream gown that featured a floral design.

The King's sister also wore a blue sash and a pair of full-length white gloves gloves. The royal also added a crystal necklace and earrings to the ensemble.

The royal rarely deviates from her signature bouffant hairstyle, and Tuesday's occasion was no exception. Princess Anne neatly pinned her raven hair into a chignon, elevating her ensemble with the diamond-encrusted Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara. The tiara has a special significance for the royal, as it was a wedding gift from her late grandmother, the Queen Mother.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Anne looked gorgeous in her gown and tiara

State banquets are one of the few occasions where royalty still wear tiaras, with the art of wearing crown jewels reserved for only the most special of occasions, and for royal ladies after marriage.

The Princess Royal couldn't wait for her wedding day before she wore a tiara, and at age 18, she wore a breathtaking Cartier Halo tiara, for a night at the cinema with Princess Alice, of all places.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a tiara several times before she was married

The diamond headpiece, made up of a band of scrolls, was famously worn by the Princess of Wales on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011.

Tiara-wearing was far more common in Princess Anne's youth, with trips to the theatre, film premieres and charity dinners providing the perfect setting for royalty to wear their most precious jewels. HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey adds: "These days tiaras are usually reserved for white-tie occasions, such as state visits and the annual diplomatic reception. But back in the early years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, it was common for the royals to wear the jewels to film premieres and galas."